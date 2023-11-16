Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Gee & Ursula: Seattle City Council’s big shift will better the city

Nov 15, 2023, 5:58 PM

seattle city council...

The empty chairs of the newly sworn in council members for the Seattle City Council in 2020. (Photo courtesy of Seattle Channel)

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Channel)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

As it stands right now, after the Seattle City Council election, there will be a 7-2 “moderate” majority among the nine members. That’s a significant shift from the progressive council that was highly criticized for not getting enough done.

Discussing the shift on The Gee and Ursula Show, hosts Gee Scott and Angela Poe Russell, filling in for Ursula Reutin, talked about the shift in the council’s political stance.

“Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Sarah Nelson are taking a bit of a victory lap as ballot counting comes to a close,” Gee said. “Sarah Nelson said on Tuesday, ‘All the new incoming council members will be centered on public safety and responsible stewardship of public dollars in their campaigns.'”

Ursula Reutin opinion: ‘I condemn Hamas and agree with the goal of eliminating this terror group’

Gee pondered whether the new city council could create a more friendly business environment downtown and help create meaningful changes in the city.

“I am elated that we’re moving in a different direction, or at least it appears that way,” Angela answered, speaking as a longtime Seattle resident.

She explained that as a reporter for local media outlets, she met many small business owners in the city.

“I can tell you that many of them have felt ignored under the previous council,” she continued.

Angela said many small business owners have put their life savings into their businesses.

“And then, when they have a problem, they can’t even get a response from their city council person,” Angela said. “They can’t even get permits issued in a reasonable amount of time. It is just like you’re working against yourself. So for small business’ sake, for public safety’s sake, we have to do something different.”

They both talked about the lack of the council getting things done for the city over the past three years. Angela spoke of the “us vs. them kind of mindset.”

“I think activism is great,” Angela said. “But it keeps you in your point of view. So if you can get people together that say I have my biases, I’m going to acknowledge them. But I’m also going to seek input from others. I’m also going to look at the data. And I’m not going to walk away from the negotiating table hating you and talking about you in the media. I just think if reasonable people can come together, we can come up with some solutions.”

More Gee & Ursula: Wash. Secretary of State: ‘These are acts of terrorism’ regarding white powder in letters

Gee still believes it’s hard to say what the new council’s impact would be.

“I do think that this council will make a change,” he said. “The only thing I just want people to understand is that the problems that are occurring in this city, aren’t all on Seattle City Council. Even though I think it is going to be better, don’t expect the changes that you might want.”

Gee said the changes in the city all start with the mayor and that Bruce Harrell is setting the right tone.

“The concern is when you think of Seattle, you think of public safety,” Gee said.

Angela said her husband’s car was hit by a bullet when driving in Seattle.

“Nothing ever came of it,” she said. “Police didn’t even respond until the next day.”

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here

Gee and Ursula Show

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Has inflation really gone down?

Our own Heather Bosch joined Seattle’s Morning News this morning to discuss inflation rates and the consumer price index release. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News, weekdays from 5am to 9am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3fm!

7 hours ago

Nurse patient...

Dave Ross

Ross: Artificial Intelligence bringing a non-human approach to health care

I'm at the age where after a doctor’s visit I’ll get a form letter basically saying -- we just paid one of your medical bills, please prove it's legitimate.

10 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Why creating content for Instagram is like owning a hermit crab

John Curley describes why creating content for social media is like owning a hermit crab. Listen to John and Shari, weekdays from 2pm to 7pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3fm!

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: What does Tacoma’s new Tenant Bill of Rights mean for the people that live there?

Our own Tacoma resident Gee Scott joins Seattle’s Morning News to discuss Tacoma’a Measure 1 and what it means for the city. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News, weekdays from 5am to 9am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3fm!

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Want to end petty crime forever? Consider the ‘Randy Suit!’

A couple was arrested after they were found in a stolen car in Ballard. In a futile attempt to escape, the male driver rammed multiple police vehicles, says SPD. Prison simply isn’t enough of a deterrent these days. But luckily, big brain Jack Stine has an idea that he thinks would make people actually think […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: How should we feel about the Seahawks after their win over the Washington Commanders?

Gee Scott joins Seattle’s Morning News to discuss the Seahawks win over the Washington Commanders. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News, 5am to 9am, weekdays on KIRO Newsradio 97.3fm!

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Gee & Ursula: Seattle City Council’s big shift will better the city