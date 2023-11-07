Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ursula: ‘I condemn Hamas and agree with the goal of eliminating this terror group’

Nov 6, 2023, 4:28 PM

Image: Pro-Palestinian protesters were at the Port of Tacoma on Nov. 6, 2023 attempting to block wh...

Pro-Palestinian protesters were at the Port of Tacoma on Nov. 6, 2023 attempting to block what they believed was a ship loaded with weapons and military equipment heading to the Middle East. (Photo: Kate Stone, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Kate Stone, KIRO Newsradio)

Ursula Reutin's Profile Picture

BY URSULA REUTIN


Gee & Ursula Show, 9am-12pm on KIRO Newsradio

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters converged on the Port of Tacoma Monday morning to block what they believed was a ship carrying military equipment to the Middle East. As of this writing, there’s no confirmation that is what actually happening.

But the protesters, organized by the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, are passionate in their belief and they’re calling for an immediate ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza.

Ever since the war started Oct. 7, I’ve been reluctant to weigh in with my own opinions, even though I’m a talk show host on an opinion-based radio show. I’ve focused on reporting what we know through various trusted sources.

The rhetoric from the pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian sides is already heated and it would be too easy to walk into a verbal landmine by adding my two cents to a situation that requires a deep understanding of a complex history.

But as this war wages on, and more innocent lives are lost, I’m realizing that my feelings are likely shared by so many other people watching the death and destruction from afar.

I condemn Hamas and agree with the goal of eliminating this terror group that massacred more than 1,400 people in Israel, injured nearly 7,000 others, and kidnapped more than 240 during its surprise attack on Israel. It was the deadliest militant attack in Israel’s 75-year-old history.

I support Jews and believe that Israel has the right to defend itself.  But I don’t believe it’s antisemitic to say that I also support innocent Palestinians and don’t agree with everything that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s Defense Forces are doing in response to the initial attack.

Although the only figures we have on the death toll come from the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza, it’s surely well into the thousands and there’s no end in sight.  The loss of ALL innocent lives in this conflict is absolutely heartbreaking.

I don’t think anyone can witness what’s happening with indifference. And with a ground offensive imminent, it’s hard not to worry that we are on the verge of an all-out war in the Middle East.

What is the end game? Is there an exit strategy? What is the future for Gaza and its more than two million people? Will there ever be peace in the Middle East? No one knows the answers and that’s what makes it even more heartbreaking.

After I shared my thoughts on the Gee and Ursula Show Monday, a listener texted a quote by the late Seattle artist, Jimi Hendrix. It really hit home for me.

“When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.”

I’m praying for peace.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m.- noon on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

