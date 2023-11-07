Ursula: ‘I condemn Hamas and agree with the goal of eliminating this terror group’

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters converged on the Port of Tacoma Monday morning to block what they believed was a ship carrying military equipment to the Middle East. As of this writing, there’s no confirmation that is what actually happening.

But the protesters, organized by the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, are passionate in their belief and they’re calling for an immediate ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza.

Ever since the war started Oct. 7, I’ve been reluctant to weigh in with my own opinions, even though I’m a talk show host on an opinion-based radio show. I’ve focused on reporting what we know through various trusted sources.

The rhetoric from the pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian sides is already heated and it would be too easy to walk into a verbal landmine by adding my two cents to a situation that requires a deep understanding of a complex history.

Related news: Protesters block Port of Tacoma trying to delay military vessel headed to Israel

But as this war wages on, and more innocent lives are lost, I’m realizing that my feelings are likely shared by so many other people watching the death and destruction from afar.

I condemn Hamas and agree with the goal of eliminating this terror group that massacred more than 1,400 people in Israel, injured nearly 7,000 others, and kidnapped more than 240 during its surprise attack on Israel. It was the deadliest militant attack in Israel’s 75-year-old history.

I support Jews and believe that Israel has the right to defend itself. But I don’t believe it’s antisemitic to say that I also support innocent Palestinians and don’t agree with everything that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s Defense Forces are doing in response to the initial attack.

Although the only figures we have on the death toll come from the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza, it’s surely well into the thousands and there’s no end in sight. The loss of ALL innocent lives in this conflict is absolutely heartbreaking.

I don’t think anyone can witness what’s happening with indifference. And with a ground offensive imminent, it’s hard not to worry that we are on the verge of an all-out war in the Middle East.

More from Ursula Reutin: We aren’t doing enough for nurses, who are leaving in droves

What is the end game? Is there an exit strategy? What is the future for Gaza and its more than two million people? Will there ever be peace in the Middle East? No one knows the answers and that’s what makes it even more heartbreaking.

After I shared my thoughts on the Gee and Ursula Show Monday, a listener texted a quote by the late Seattle artist, Jimi Hendrix. It really hit home for me.

“When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.”

I’m praying for peace.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m.- noon on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/UrsulaKIROFM