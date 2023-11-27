AMBER Alert issued for abducted 14-year-old Pasco girl

Washington State Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for a teen girl who was abducted in Pasco, Wash. by a 35-year-old man.

14-year-old Emma Liudhal is described by police as being about 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a dark brown sweatshirt, black skirt, white leggings and black boots. She was last seen in Pasco Nov. 24 around 3 p.m.

Troopers believe she is with Roger Perez-Osorio. He’s described as being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with blue letters ‘C-A’ on it and black pants.

They’re also searching for a blue 4-door 2006 Honda Civic with Oregon plate number CK05169.

If you see them or the car, police ask that you call 911.