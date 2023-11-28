Close
Fog, crash combine to make Seattle’s morning commute a doozy

Nov 28, 2023, 8:46 AM | Updated: 9:22 am

516 crash...

Crash on Hwy 516 helped to snarl traffic all morning. (WSDOT)

(WSDOT)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Take a big crash, mix in some fog and frozen roads and you get one of the worst morning commutes in recent memory.

A collision on northbound Interstate 5 in Kent messed things up in a big way. At one point there was an 11-mile backup stretching to Fife.

The accident blocked the two left lanes at State Route 516 (Kent-Des Moines Road), according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

“This was by far the worst northbound commute out of Pierce County in years,” said KIRO Newsradio senior traffic reporter Chris “Sully” Sullivan. “Every northbound route was impacted.”

Chokepoints: Pack your chains for snow: State Patrol targeting big rigs on I-90

At one point, commutes from Tacoma to Seattle were 2 hours and 40 minutes.

It all started around 4 a.m. when the Washington Department of Transportation first posted of the 516 crash.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area, but there were only so many options.

Even by mid-morning, after much of the fog and the crash had cleared, commutes were often 30 minutes above normal.

 

