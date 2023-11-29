Auburn Police search for suspect in overnight shooting that left one woman dead

Police are looking for a suspect after a woman in her 30s was shot and killed in Auburn overnight.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 500 block of 15th Street Northeast just east of Emerald Downs, where they found a woman shot in the passenger seat of a Ford truck.

Auburn Police said two women were sitting in the truck at a gas station on Harvey Road.

The suspect allegedly walked to the passenger side window and opened fire.

Kolby Crossley with Auburn police explained it started with an argument.

“We don’t know if these people knew each other,” Kolby Crossley from the Auburn Police Department said. “There was some sort of dispute that happened before the shots were fired after the person approached the passenger side of the vehicle. That’s what we’re trying to figure out right now.”

The women then drove off before pulling into a plaza near a Taco Bell and when police arrived, they found the woman in the passenger seat had been shot.

Medics tried to save the woman’s life, but she died at the scene.

It’s not clear whether the woman knew her attacker.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and asking anyone with information to contact them.

Contributing: KIRO 7 News

