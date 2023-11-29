Rantz: High schoolers ramp up antisemitism in series of walkouts

Antisemitism on campus isn’t relegated to just colleges. High school students are organizing various anti-Israel walkouts to support Hamas.

Issaquah school district students planned their Nov. 29 walkout to “shut it down for Palestine!” A digital flyer promoting the hate rally says they’re walking out of class because “for the last 75 years, Israel has ethnically cleansed Palestinians and illegally occupied their land.” It accuses the U.S. government and Washington state of funding and aiding Israel “in this genocide of Palestinians.”

In nearby Bellevue School District, Newport High School organizers said they “unequivocally” condemn the existence of Israel. Their planned walkout is for Dec. 6.

Bellevue has been the center of vicious antisemitism since the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel. Parents argue the district isn’t doing enough (or, in some cases, anything) to address the hate. Jewish parents say their kids are being tormented with chants like “Gas the Jews” and swastikas being drawn on notebooks.

Ayelet Winer, a mother with three kids in the district, said her children “have been subject to repeated discriminatory harassment” since Oct. 7.

“It reached the point where my kids were too afraid to go to school due to this hostile environment and had to stay home,” Winer said. She noted that much of the harassment with “violent messaging” came during a pro-Hamas rally where her kids heard the chants, “Gas the Jews” and “From the river, to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Antisemitism infecting schools

Despite the rapes, kidnappings and murders, indoctrinated students have sided with Hamas because they view this as an exciting social justice cause they can be a part of.

Thanks to critical race theory and Black Lives Matter propaganda invading the classrooms and social media channels they view, students have been taught to see the world through an oppressor/oppressed lens and they’ve been told that Israel is an oppressor. They view Jews as white people with power (Jews are not “white”, we’re Jews) oppressing brown-skinned Palestinians.

School districts have resisted calls to pushback against the rabid antisemitism. When The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH reached out for comment, the Bellevue School District would not answer basic questions like whether or not this is supported by the district and if there will be consequences for students and staff who cut class to participate.

Traditionally, school districts note that students have the right to protest. This is true. But condemning a position as hateful isn’t a violation of their free speech rights. If students marched in MAGA hats, does anyone think the districts would be so silent?

