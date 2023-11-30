Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Home in Bothell destroyed in suspected gas explosion

Nov 29, 2023, 5:45 PM | Updated: 6:04 pm

house explosion bothell...

(Photo from Snohomish Regional Fire)

(Photo from Snohomish Regional Fire)

Kate Stone's Profile Picture

BY KATE STONE


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

An empty home in Bothell’s North Creek neighborhood exploded Wednesday morning, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue.

Just before 10 a.m., Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue posted on X showing pictures of the home at the 19700 block of 25th Drive Southeast in Bothell.

More news: Officer involved shooting in Puyallup leaves one suspect dead

John Holmes lives down the street and says he heard– and felt– the blast.

“I was in bed listening to Gee & Ursula. Lazy morning, being retired,” Holmes said. “All of a sudden, I thought a bomb hit the neighborhood. It was unbelievable. The whole house shook. It didn’t shake to the point where it knocked things off the walls or shelves, but it shook and the explosion was unbelievable.”

Mariclare DePape was outside warming up her car a few doors down. She was facing the other way but felt the massive jolt of the blast.

“I thought somebody hit me from the back,” she told KIRO Newsradio. But as she turned around, she realized what had happened. “I mean, if I hadn’t seen the flames, I probably would have thought it was an earthquake or something.” She said she and other neighbors called 911 and that firefighters were there within a few minutes.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue spokesperson Peter Mongillo confirmed there were no injuries.

“Thankfully, the family had left about about an hour before,” Mongillo said. “And this family just bought this house two days ago, and they just moved into it. They had a celebration, like a blessing of the house.”

Crews believed it was an accident involving a gas line.

More from Kate Stone: Teens who escaped Echo Glen have violent criminal histories

“When crews arrived, the entire garage portion of the house was completely blown apart, the garage door was thrown across the street, multiple windows were broken at neighbor’s homes and the house was fully involved [in flames],” Mongillo added.

He said the home is completely destroyed. Fire crews are on the scene working to clean up the debris, and fire marshals are investigating.

This is a developing story, check back in for details

MyNorthwest News

inslee grant co battery...

L.B. Gilbert

Gov. Inslee touts green energy at new Moses Lake battery factory

Gov. Jay Inslee appeared at a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new battery manufacturer factory in Moses Lake Wednesday morning.

5 hours ago

(KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle Children’s nurses say they’re in ‘constant state of fear’ over daily violent incidents

Nurses at Seattle Children’s Hospital are sounding the alarm over what they’re describing as a “constant state of fear” within the Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine Unit.

7 hours ago

election voter turnout...

Frank Sumrall

2023 King County election: Lowest voter turnout in nearly 90 years

Registered voters in King County have far stronger turnouts in even years. During the 2020 general election, 86.6% of registered voters turned in ballots.

8 hours ago

Seattle Amazon walkout...

Bill Kaczaraba

Ranking: Find out why Washington is the best state to find a job

Despite all the angst about returning to the office for work and unionizing efforts, Washington state is the best place to find a job.

8 hours ago

CAPTION CORRECTION CORRECTS LOCATION: An elderly person is helped in a mini-bus transporting Israel...

Associated Press

Last planned release of hostages begins, as mediators aim to extend Israel-Hamas truce

International mediators on Wednesday worked to extend the truce in Gaza, encouraging Hamas militants to keep freeing hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further relief from Israel’s air and ground offensive. The cease-fire will otherwise end within a day.

10 hours ago

(Photo from the National Weather Service)...

Meteorologist Nick Allard, KIRO 7 News and KIRO 7 News Staff

‘A bit like cloud city from Star Wars’: Freezing fog returns to Western Washington

Freezing fog has returned to Western Washington Wednesday, with drivers being warned to plan for low visibility and slick spots on roads.

11 hours ago

Home in Bothell destroyed in suspected gas explosion