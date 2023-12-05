Former foster kid works to connect other foster kids with job resources

Neveah Brewer grew up in the state of Washington foster care system. She said the system was tough because she bounced around from foster care shelter to shelter in Seattle.

Brewer said she had fallen behind in school, wasn’t motivated with life and had no direction. Her social worker, referred her to Treehouse, a Seattle-based nonprofit servicing foster care kids for 35 years.

More winter season charity: Holiday Magic makes a difference for children in need

“I got into the (Graduation Success) program, and I got a lovely coach who just was amazing,” Brewer said.

With the motivation of that coach, whose name is Kevin Burke, Brewer reached new milestones never she’d never attained before.

“I got my GED. In two weeks, got my first full-time job and started working,” Brewer said.

Brewer added Burke was a pillar in her life. He inspired her and motivated her to keep going.

“I went on to Launch Success (at Treehouse). I was in the Launch Success program until (the age of) 21. I had finished my associates around the same time, and I told my coach at the time, ‘I think I’m going to apply for a job (at Treehouse) as a joke. Maybe I’ll get some good feedback on how to get my career where I want it to be,'” Brewer said. “An hour later, I got a call saying I got the job. And I was like, ‘Well, what now?'”

She described how Treehouse was a safe haven and felt as though the adults were safe, too.

“They believed in me and cared about me and my future, and instilled me with confidence and belief in myself that inspired me to be able to get where I am now,” Brewer said.

Brewer said Treehouse helped with groceries, provided a life coach, offered parenting advice and so much more.

“You know, it’s all-encompassing, and … it’s amazing,” she said.

Brewer praised Treehouse for other work they do, noting the organization supplied various necessary items to help her care for her son.

“I’m so passionate about it. I mean, there’s a Treehouse store, which is a resource that I utilized a lot for my son and myself, but mainly for my son, as I got older. They provided Christmas gifts for my son, they provided everything that they would provide for me for him, diapers, seasonal, appropriate clothing, toys, educational books,” Brewer said. “Like even things for me that benefited him such as help to get my vital documents help with my car insurance so that I know we’re driving safely.”

The one person who made the biggest impact on Brewer’s life is her manager, Jesse.

“I feel like he has just been a shining light that guides me through not only my job, but my education,” Brewer said. “He has this belief in my potential beyond what I even do. And it is just the biggest source of inspiration that I have. He embodies our program, and it extends beyond a workplace as an environment.”

Without community support, Treehouse can’t provide these services that make a difference in foster kids’ lives. Your donation goes a long way.

You can read more of Micki Gamez’s stories here. Follow Micki on X, formerly known as Twitter or email her here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/onairmichelle