Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Holiday Magic makes a difference for children in need

Dec 4, 2023, 7:38 AM | Updated: 11:40 am

Holiday Magic...

Holiday Magic takes place Wednesday, December 13th live on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. (File photo)

(File photo)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

For decades, Treehouse and KIRO Newsradio have been committed to supporting thousands of kids in foster care in Washington state. That includes our “Holiday Magic” program, which started 35 years ago as an idea to make the holidays a little brighter.

It began when Carrie Krueger was having lunch with her KIRO 7 colleagues. Krueger had just produced a series of stories on foster care and she noticed the children, placed with families, usually brought very little with them.

More Holiday Magic: Where to find the biggest display of Christmas lights in Washington

“It sort of struck me that the kids didn’t have anything of their own. A lot of them came in with just a paper bag or small backpack, but just really had nothing of their own,” Krueger said.

With the holidays approaching, Krueger and her KIRO coworkers wanted to do something to benefit the community.

“We were like, what if we let people buy holiday gifts for foster children. That’s how it started,” she said.

The idea was to have community members gather the gifts that children requested. The kids filled out a form asking for one item they wanted, and one they needed.

“They were handwritten. I’m talking about pre Internet, pre computers,” she said, “so we had these stacks of letters that were in the children’s own handwriting,” she said. “It’s emotional. It’s emotional when you see in a kids own handwriting what they want and what they need.”

And the requests were not extravagant.

“I struck me at the time that the kids were very humble in what they asked for,” Krueger said. “They weren’t putting together giant wish lists but they were often asking for things that were pretty basic, like warm socks.”

Children in foster care often said a jacket of their own was what they needed. What they wanted was usually a bicycle, and the community responded.

“People were walking in and they were dropping things (off) and that beautiful lobby was filled with stuff,” she said noting that one year the KRIO lobby was filled with bicycles.

She says what makes Holiday Magic so successful, is that when we think about children in foster care, we realize they may have left a difficult situation and brought little with them.

“And so I think it just kinds of triggers something in us. A sense of our own good fortune in terms of the lives that we are lucky enough to be in, and a sense of wanting to make it better for others,” Krueger said

Looking back Krueger said that is was the “most meaningful thing for me when I reflect on it is that this really did just start as an idea.”

“It wasn’t sophisticated and we didn’t have big corporate backing or anything like that. We just had an idea about a way to make a difference,” Krueger said.

And it’s made a difference… for 35 years.

Follow Heather Bosch on Twitter or email her here.

MyNorthwest News

FILE - A Canada lynx is released in Schoolcraft County in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on April 12, 2...

Associated Press

US proposes plan to help the snow-dependent Canada lynx before warming shrinks its habitat

U.S. officials proposed a $31 million recovery plan for Canada lynx on Friday in a bid to help the snow-dependent wildcat species that scientists say could be wiped out in parts of the contiguous U.S. by the end of the century.

5 minutes ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Employee believed to have stabbed supervisor at Everett arena

A man is believed to have stabbed his supervisor at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett Saturday afternoon.

39 minutes ago

Fast food workers...

Lisa Brooks

Renton minimum wage workers may soon be getting pay hike

Minimum wage workers in Renton are much closer to getting a raise.

1 hour ago

mukilteo elementary fire...

L.B. Gilbert

Mukilteo elementary school damaged in fire, cancels classes

Crews are investigating how a fire started at a Mukilteo elementary school Monday morning.

2 hours ago

Image: An Alaska Airlines plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport in 2022 in San F...

Associated Press

Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal with debt

The deal also includes $900 million in Hawaiian debt, which the airlines said brings the acquisition's total value to $1.9 billion.

3 hours ago

missing couple thurston...

L.B. Gilbert

Thurston County Deputies uncover bodies believed to be missing couple

The bodies of what appear to be a couple who went missing in mid-November have been found, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

3 hours ago

Holiday Magic makes a difference for children in need