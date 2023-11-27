Close
Where to find the biggest display of Christmas lights in Washington

Nov 27, 2023

Tulalip lights...

The largest display of holiday lights can be found outside the Tulalip Casino in Marysville. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest)

BY BILL KACZARABA


It’s a sight to behold — the biggest display of Christmas lights in Washington state is right off Interstate 5. Six million lights brighten the landscape at the Tulalip Casino next to the outlet mall in Marysville.

The “Tulalip Lights” display is twice as large as it was last year.

“We launched this grand event in 2022, and it became an instant favorite with visitors,” said Kevin Jones, general manager for Quil Ceda Village. “It is bigger and even more spectacular this year, and we encourage folks to add this tradition to their ‘must do’ experiences this holiday season.”

The display also features an outdoor skating rink, visits by Mr. & Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and Buddy the Elf, and a holiday marketplace.

“Tulalip Lights” is located along I-5 and accessible at westbound exits 200 or 202. The event is presented by Quil Ceda Village, and viewing all the lighting displays is free to the public.

More Christmas celebrations: Ursula and Micki hosted Seattle Tree Lighting Celebration

“Tulalip Ice,” is a 40’x 80’ outdoor ice rink at the Tulalip Amphitheatre surrounded by a display of more than 1.3 million lights. Presented by Blue Line Sports and Entertainment, the rink will be open to the public. Tickets for one-hour skating sessions (with skate rentals included) are $15 for adults and $12 for children (12 years old and under) and can be purchased at the rink or in advance.

More family-friendly activities will be happening throughout the season at the Tulalip Amphitheatre as part of the “Tulalip Lights & Ice” festivities. This includes appearances by “Mr. & Mrs. Claus,” “the Grinch” and “Buddy the Elf,” an open-air holiday market featuring a variety of food vendors, gifts and crafts, and fun activities like balloon artists, caricaturists and much more.

This is part of a series of stories about holiday lights and activities that MyNorthwest will publish throughout December.

