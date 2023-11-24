Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

Ursula and Micki to host Tree Lighting Celebration in Seattle

Nov 24, 2023, 6:14 AM

Image: Seattle Tree Lighting Ceremony...

Ursula Reutin and Micki Gamez will be emceeing the 2023 Seattle Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 24, counting down the clock to the beginning of the post-Thanksgiving holiday celebrations. (Photo courtesy of the Downtown Seattle Association)

(Photo courtesy of the Downtown Seattle Association)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The annual tree lighting event in downtown Seattle Friday has a unique twist: KIRO Newsradio’s Ursula Reutin and Micki Gamez will be in the center of the action.

Hosted by the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) at Westlake Center, the Tree Lighting Celebration will feature local live music, costumed characters and giveaways. The festivities will kick off at 3:30 p.m. with the main event set to take place at 5 p.m.

Ursula, one of the hosts of the Gee & Ursula Show, and Micki, one of KIRO’s traffic and transportation reporters, will be co-emceeing the event this year, counting down the clock to usher in the post-Thanksgiving and end-of-the-year holiday celebrations.

Ursula recounted enjoying the 2022 event and seeing the joy on people’s faces among all the people who attended.

“I’m really excited to be co-emceeing this event with Micki this year,” Ursula said. “Gee (Scott) and I had such a blast doing it last year.  It’s so fun seeing all the smiling faces in the crowd as the big tree lights up downtown Seattle.  It’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season!”

Micki noted her excitement not only about being able to participate in the event in her adopted hometown, but to do it with Ursula as well.

“As a new comer to Seattle and making this city my home, I am absolutely ecstatic to be hosting with Ursula,” Micki said. “Not only is she a friend and co-worker, but she is a mentor and pillar of professionalism. I can’t wait to celebrate the tree lighting ceremony with my family, listeners and the Downtown Association.”

Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement this week he will attend the celebration as well and he’s expected to say a few words after appearing at other city events Friday.

Ursula and Micki will be ready to go at 5 p.m. for the countdown to light the tree and illuminate the Macy’s Star. After the tree lighting, striking and eye-catching fireworks will be launched into the downtown sky.

The DSA said those in attendance can expect to see a performance from The 5th Avenue Theatre’s upcoming show “White Christmas.” From there, the holiday celebration will continue on with performances from the African American Cultural Ensemble and Motown vocal trio The Jewel Tones. The DSA added that the Mariner Moose and Blitz the Seahawk will be at the event as well.

For more information about the event, head to the DSA’s website and respond to their event page on Facebook.

KIRO Newsradio

thanksgiving turkey...

Frank Sumrall

Least favorite Thanksgiving foods: ‘Turkey is just for display,’ Gee Scott says

"You're better off getting a fake turkey and putting it on your table just to post it for the gram," Gee Scott said on The Gee and Ursula Show.

1 day ago

Swimmers take part in the annual Sydney Skinny....

Dave Ross

Ross: Beaches in the buff don’t scream ‘Seattle’

It's not necessarily lewd to go naked. It's just that this is Seattle, not Brazil. The climate here doesn't exactly scream "nude."

2 days ago

Hedge fund owner and Let's Go Washington founder Brian Heywood can be seen at a Shell gas station i...

Kate Stone

400,000 signatures: Voters may decide Washington’s climate law future

Backers of an effort to repeal the state's carbon market announced they have enough signatures to put it before lawmakers and, possibly, voters next November.

3 days ago

Image: A photo of Denny Blaine Park...

James Lynch

Seattle considering kids playground at clothing-optional beach

According to Seattle spokesperson Christina Hirsch, Seattle is considering putting a small children’s playground on the northwest corner of the park.

3 days ago

Image: An encampment near Burien City Hall...

Kate Stone and Lisa Brooks

After county rejects extension, Burien must act quickly to get $1M in homeless aid

A Burien City Council meeting may have been the last chance to decide if they will accept a $1 million offer to address the city's homelessness crisis.

3 days ago

Image: A photo of Denny Blaine Park and the sign entering the park...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gee & Ursula: Should Seattle consider kids playground at clothing-optional beach?

Should Seattle's only nude beach make way for a children's playground? Gee and Ursula debate the beach's existence.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Ursula and Micki to host Tree Lighting Celebration in Seattle