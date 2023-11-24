Ursula and Micki to host Tree Lighting Celebration in Seattle

The annual tree lighting event in downtown Seattle Friday has a unique twist: KIRO Newsradio’s Ursula Reutin and Micki Gamez will be in the center of the action.

Hosted by the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) at Westlake Center, the Tree Lighting Celebration will feature local live music, costumed characters and giveaways. The festivities will kick off at 3:30 p.m. with the main event set to take place at 5 p.m.

Ursula, one of the hosts of the Gee & Ursula Show, and Micki, one of KIRO’s traffic and transportation reporters, will be co-emceeing the event this year, counting down the clock to usher in the post-Thanksgiving and end-of-the-year holiday celebrations.

Ursula recounted enjoying the 2022 event and seeing the joy on people’s faces among all the people who attended.

“I’m really excited to be co-emceeing this event with Micki this year,” Ursula said. “Gee (Scott) and I had such a blast doing it last year. It’s so fun seeing all the smiling faces in the crowd as the big tree lights up downtown Seattle. It’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season!”

Micki noted her excitement not only about being able to participate in the event in her adopted hometown, but to do it with Ursula as well.

“As a new comer to Seattle and making this city my home, I am absolutely ecstatic to be hosting with Ursula,” Micki said. “Not only is she a friend and co-worker, but she is a mentor and pillar of professionalism. I can’t wait to celebrate the tree lighting ceremony with my family, listeners and the Downtown Association.”

Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement this week he will attend the celebration as well and he’s expected to say a few words after appearing at other city events Friday.

Ursula and Micki will be ready to go at 5 p.m. for the countdown to light the tree and illuminate the Macy’s Star. After the tree lighting, striking and eye-catching fireworks will be launched into the downtown sky.

The DSA said those in attendance can expect to see a performance from The 5th Avenue Theatre’s upcoming show “White Christmas.” From there, the holiday celebration will continue on with performances from the African American Cultural Ensemble and Motown vocal trio The Jewel Tones. The DSA added that the Mariner Moose and Blitz the Seahawk will be at the event as well.

For more information about the event, head to the DSA’s website and respond to their event page on Facebook.