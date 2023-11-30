Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

North Cascades Highway closing for the winter

Nov 30, 2023, 1:04 PM | Updated: 2:23 pm

north cascades highway...

(Photo from WSDOT)

(Photo from WSDOT)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In a sure sign that winter is on the way, the North Cascades Highway is closing for the season Thursday night.

The North Cascades Highway, also called State Route 20, will close at 6 p.m. from the Ross Dam Trailhead, milepost 134, and Silver Star Gate, milepost 171.

More news: Snow on the way to Washington mountains

This is the second latest closure of the highway in the last 10 years.

A winter weather system will arrive Thursday, bringing rain to the Western Washington lowlands and a few inches of fresh snow to the mountains above 2,000 feet. Then, more potent weather systems are expected to track onshore, with rain in the lowlands and as much as one to two feet of new snow in the mountains.

“The stretch of SR 20 that crosses Rainy and Washington passes also crosses dozens of avalanche paths between Whistler Mountain and Delany Ridge,” the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said in their seasonal update. “Staffing, funding and proximity to the national park make it not feasible to do ongoing avalanche control through the winter in the North Cascades.”

SR-20 is the state’s longest highway, running 436 miles. It crosses Washington Pass at 5,477 feet and Rainy Pass at 4,875 feet in the North Cascades. It begins at US 101 at Discovery Bay on the Olympic Peninsula to US 2 near the Idaho state border in Newport. Rainy Pass is about four miles to the west of Washington Pass.

The North Cascades Highway east of Washington Pass has the distinction of being among the top areas in the United States for most avalanche paths per mile of highway.

The highway will be reopened in the spring when road crews are able to clear the road.

MyNorthwest News

lumen field tickets beer hot dogs...

Frank Sumrall

Lumen Field ranked third-most expensive stadium in NFL

Lumen Field ranked as the third-most expensive NFL stadium for the most common purchases -- tickets, beer and hot dogs.

18 minutes ago

WA ferries summer reservations...

Associated Press

Ferry operators around the country to receive $200M in federal grants to modernize fleets

The Biden administration will issue $200 million in grants to modernize the country's ferry systems, officials announced Thursday.

1 hour ago

tacoma school teacher student austism...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

Tacoma Public Schools teacher allegedly assaults student with autism

Haskins said his six-year-old son, Orion, who has autism and is non-verbal, was assaulted by his teacher multiple times at Skyline Elementary in Tacoma.

2 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News and KIRO 7 News Staff

‘A car is not worth anybody’s life’: Woman robbed at gunpoint outside Sumner Winco shares story

Sumner police are looking for two men they said assaulted a woman at gunpoint and stole her car.

3 hours ago

document snake river energy...

L.B. Gilbert

Leaked document details energy alternatives to Snake River dams

A document leaked from the Biden Administration details plans that the federal government is prepared to build clean energy projects in the Northwest in order to possibly replace power generated by dams on the Snake River.

4 hours ago

Kitsap...

Bill Kaczaraba

Tacoma considers proposal that both cats and dogs will love

If you are a cat or dog, you might want to move to Tacoma.

5 hours ago

North Cascades Highway closing for the winter