Lumen Field ranked third-most expensive stadium in NFL

Nov 30, 2023, 2:06 PM | Updated: 2:20 pm

lumen field tickets beer hot dogs...

Exterior of Lumen Field (Photo courtesy of Jimmy Emerson, DVM/Flickr)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Lumen Field qualified as the third-most expensive stadium in the NFL for the most common stadium-related purchases — tickets, beer and hot dogs — according to Bonus Finder’s newest study of stadium affordability for fans.

Seattle’s home for the Seattle Seahawks finished with a score of 7.0 (out of 15), tied with Philadelphia and San Francisco as the third-priciest stadium. Chicago ranked as the most expensive (averaging $11 for beer, $7.50 for a hotdog and $130 for a ticket). Those prices are extremely similar to Seattle, but Seahawks’ ticket prices average just $7 cheaper.

It was revealed in the study that Lumen Field had the third most expensive hot dogs (averaging $7.49), nearly $2 more than the national average ($5.78). The Seahawks’ stadium also has the eighth-most expensive beer, with the average cost of beer landing around $9.49, $4.49 more than beer in the cheapest stadiums and slightly higher than the national average of $8.79.

When it comes to ticket prices, the Seahawks’ stadium ticket prices average $123.04 —  the seventh-highest in the nation and approximately $12 more than the national average ($111.75).

Lumen Field is the 16-most expensive stadium in the NFL, costing $360 million to build back in 2000-2002 when it was under construction. Seven stadiums in the NFL have cost more than $1 billion to build since.

