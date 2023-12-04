Mukilteo elementary school damaged in fire, cancels classes

Crews are investigating how a fire started at a Mukilteo elementary school Monday morning.

A fire alarm went off around 1:30 a.m. at Endeavor Elementary School, and Mukilteo Fire crews responded to the scene, finding smoke coming out of the building.

Crews from multiple fire agencies responded to the fire, including Mukilteo, Paine Field, and South County Fire. A total of 42 firefighters, eight fire engines, and two ladder trucks were at the scene.

At the schools, firefighters found an attic area over some classrooms where the fire was and knocked several holes in the roof to put it out. At least half of the school was affected by the fire.

The fire was contained around 3:30 am.

Because of the holes cut into the roof, repairs need to be made, and officials are worried about the further damage that the incoming rain might do.

School officials are on the scene trying to determine how to make repairs and accommodate students. No school is being held on Monday.