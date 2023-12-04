Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Mukilteo elementary school damaged in fire, cancels classes

Dec 4, 2023, 9:33 AM

mukilteo elementary fire...

(Photo from Mukilteo Fire)

(Photo from Mukilteo Fire)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Crews are investigating how a fire started at a Mukilteo elementary school Monday morning.

A fire alarm went off around 1:30 a.m. at Endeavor Elementary School, and Mukilteo Fire crews responded to the scene, finding smoke coming out of the building.

More news: WA Rep’s home vandalized by group calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Crews from multiple fire agencies responded to the fire, including Mukilteo, Paine Field, and South County Fire. A total of 42 firefighters, eight fire engines, and two ladder trucks were at the scene.

At the schools, firefighters found an attic area over some classrooms where the fire was and knocked several holes in the roof to put it out. At least half of the school was affected by the fire.

The fire was contained around 3:30 am.

Because of the holes cut into the roof, repairs need to be made, and officials are worried about the further damage that the incoming rain might do.

School officials are on the scene trying to determine how to make repairs and accommodate students. No school is being held on Monday.

MyNorthwest News

Image: An Alaska Airlines plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport in 2022 in San F...

Associated Press

Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal with debt

The deal also includes $900 million in Hawaiian debt, which the airlines said brings the acquisition's total value to $1.9 billion.

39 minutes ago

missing couple thurston...

L.B. Gilbert

Thurston County Deputies uncover bodies believed to be missing couple

The bodies of what appear to be a couple who went missing in mid-November have been found, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

1 hour ago

hamas...

Associated Press

Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive but Palestinians are running out of places to go

Israel's military renewed calls Monday for mass evacuations from the southern town of Khan Younis, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in recent weeks, as it widened its ground offensive and bombarded targets across the Gaza Strip.

1 hour ago

(File Photo)...

Heather Bosch

Holiday Magic makes a difference for children in need

For decades, Treehouse and KIRO Newsradio have been committed to supporting thousands of kids in foster care in Washington state. That includes our “Holiday Magic” program, which started 35 years ago as an idea to make the holidays a little brighter. It began when Carrie Krueger was having lunch with her KIRO 7 colleagues. Krueger […]

2 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

WSDOT reminds drivers to respect street closures ahead of predicted urban flooding

The Washington State Department of Transportation made a post on social media Sunday to remind drivers of how important it is to respect road closures.

2 hours ago

uw sugar bowl alaska air...

Frank Sumrall

Fans irate over flight costs to see UW Huskies in Sugar Bowl

For those wanting to support UW in person, which will be played in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, airline tickets are as expensive as ever.

3 hours ago

Mukilteo elementary school damaged in fire, cancels classes