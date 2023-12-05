Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

2 King County elections to see mandatory recounts

Dec 5, 2023, 10:44 AM

An elections worker sorts unopened ballots at the King County Elections headquarters on Aug. 4, 2020 in Renton. (Photo: David Ryder, Getty Images)

BY L.B. GILBERT


King County Elections announced it would be conducting two mandatory recounts in the November 2023 election.

The two elections being recounted are a city council position in Newcastle and a school district director on Mercer Island. These were the only elections that a recount was requested before the Nov. 30 deadline for the 2023 general election.

The recount for Position 3 of the Newcastle City Council will be done by machine and will happen Wednesday. The recount for the Mercer Island School Director Position 5 will be done by hand Wednesday and Thursday.

Washington election rules call for a mandatory machine recount if the margin between two candidates is fewer than 2,000 votes and less than 0.5% of the total votes cast for both candidates. Manual recounts are required if the margin is fewer than 150 votes and less than 0.25% of the total votes cast for both candidates.

“Representatives from both major political parties, the campaigns, and non-partisan observers have been invited to attend,” King County Elections said in a press release sent to KIRO Newsradio.

The final recounts for both elections will be certified on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

