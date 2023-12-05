Standoff concludes after suspect found dead in Parkland home

Authorities in Parkland were in a standoff Tuesday morning with a man who had been shooting at police and deputies.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department first reported the incident shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to PCSD Sgt. Darren Moss, deputies found a stolen car near the 9700 block of South Croft and called Tacoma Police to recover it.

A short time later, there was a report of a shooting inside a home nearby where a man and woman were shot.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After a standoff with the suspect, a drone was sent into the home where the suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Shooting at 9700 S Croft in Parkland. A male and female were shot inside a home here while Tacoma Police were recovering a stolen vehicle. Deputies and Tacoma officers are on scene & the suspect has fired at us. The victims were transported with non life threatening injuries. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Jj2RULhRCD — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 5, 2023