Standoff concludes after suspect found dead in Parkland home

Dec 5, 2023, 12:39 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

BY COLLEEN WEST, KIRO 7 NEWS


Authorities in Parkland were in a standoff Tuesday morning with a man who had been shooting at police and deputies.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department first reported the incident shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to PCSD Sgt. Darren Moss, deputies found a stolen car near the 9700 block of South Croft and called Tacoma Police to recover it.

A short time later, there was a report of a shooting inside a home nearby where a man and woman were shot.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After a standoff with the suspect, a drone was sent into the home where the suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

