In search of your vintage Santa photos

As first reported by KIRO Newsradio in 2015, department store Santa Claus photos are believed to have been invented in Seattle by Art “Happy” French, a Seattle Post-Intelligencer photographer, during World War II.

In the weeks before Christmas 1943 – 80 years ago – French was inspired to go into business as a Santa photographer by watching Seattle radio actor Dave Harris playing Santa Claus in the window at the old Frederick & Nelson department store.

Frederick’s was across the street from the old Seattle P-I building at Sixth Avenue & Pine Street downtown; that building now houses the Nordstrom flagship store.

