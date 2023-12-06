KIRO Newsradio presents ‘A Christmas Carol’; listen live Thursday at 8 p.m.

Listen to the re-telling of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol,” presented by KIRO Newsradio.

This is the 24th annual radio play that director, producer and historian Feliks Banel has put together to delight and entertain the listeners through the snow-filled airways.

More Holiday Magic: Foster kids get help with navigating the troubling times of high school

Get in the Christmas spirit as your favorite voices depict this beloved holiday story. The story was broadcast live from the KIRO Newsradio studios on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The cast includes David Burbank, Jake Skorheim, Kate Stone, Nick Creasia, Diane Duthweiler, Jack Stine, Lisa Brooks, Aaron Granillo and Aaron Mason, with live sound by Curtis Takahashi and music by Joel Baker.

This tale is fun for the whole family. So, start a fire, get some hot chocolate, grab a blanket and enjoy!

Listen to KIRO Newsradio on 97.3 FM. Stream it live here.