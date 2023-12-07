Series of shootings on King Co. highways, 1 injury reported

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a series of shootings on South King County highways Wednesday night.

Authorities are linking two of them to the driver of a light blue Nissan 350Z. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson told KIRO Newsradio that the driver is suspected of firing at a driver on Interstate 5 southbound near the South 320th Street exit in Federal Way.

#Shooting The @wastatepatrol needs info. A shooting occurred SB I-5 near S 320th injuring one. Subsequently another shooting occurred NB I-5 near 200th. Both shootings involved a suspect vehicle described as potentially a blue Nissan 350Z. 1/2 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) December 7, 2023

“Twenty minutes later, we got another call of a very similarly matching suspect vehicle firing shots at another vehicle, northbound I-5,” Johnson said.

That shooting happened near the South 200th Street exit. The Nissan driver was last seen exiting the freeway in Tukwila.

One person was injured in the first shooting. As of Thursday morning, Harborview Medical Center said they are in “satisfactory” condition.

At 11:39 p.m., troopers say the driver of a gray pickup truck fired at another driver on I-5 S near the South 320th Street exit. Despite being in the same location as the first shooting, Johnson said it is “confirmed to not to be tied to the others.”

The victim was not hit by gunfire, and WSP said there is no description of the attacker.

More shots were fired on southbound State Route 167 near Ellingson Road in Pacific. No injuries were reported in this case, and WSP has not released a description of the suspect’s car.

Authorities could not immediately confirm the motives for any of the shootings. No arrests have been reported at the time of publication.

