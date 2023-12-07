AM 770 KTTH adds ‘The Guy Benson Show’ to 2024’s weekday lineup

SEATTLE — AM 770 KTTH is adding FOX News Radio’s “The Guy Benson Show” from noon-3 p.m. as part of a revamped lineup starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Benson has been a FOX News contributor since 2013, providing political commentary across FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network’s (FBN) daytime and primetime programming.

He is also the political editor of Townhall.com, which bills itself as “the leading source for conservative news and political commentary and analysis.”

“We’ve loved our connection with KTTH and with the Seattle listening market, Benson said to Jason Rantz, host of The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH, during an interview that aired Thursday. “But to move into this slot is, obviously, a huge deal. It’s a big opportunity. We are really honored by it. We hope that the audience will embrace us and get a sense of what our show is all about.”

Throughout his career, Benson also has served as a Media Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and a Visiting Fellow at Harvard University’s Institute of Politics.

“We’re really, really excited to have you on,” Rantz said to Benson. “I think what you bring to KTTH really get into the workings of what’s going on on (Capitol Hill). You’re based in DC, so we’re going from Washington to the other Washington. You have insider access to a lot of the political debates that are going on.”

During the interview, Rantz also highlighted Benson’s show being a Fox News affiliate what that brings to the table for KTTH listeners.

“You’re also getting a whole lot of access to candidates, both on the presidential side of things, but also some of the national races that we’re paying attention to here in Washington.”

Benson describes his show as a mix of commentary and analysis, and the leading voices in the conservative movement.

Bonneville Seattle Director of News and Talk Programming Bryan Buckalew expressed enthusiasm about the news and believes adding Benson’s show will be good for KTTH.

“We’re really excited to have Guy join the KTTH team,” Buckalew said in a statement. “We think he’ll make a terrific addition to our weekday lineup of programming.”

As part of the upcoming lineup shuffle, KTTH will also add FOX News Radio’s “FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla” to the weekday overnights. It will air from midnight-3 a.m.

KTTH’s new daytime lineup, starting Jan. 1, will provide listeners with thoughtful political coverage leading up to the pivotal 2024 presidential election.

Bryan Suits: 6-9 a.m.

Dan Bongino: 9 a.m.-noon

Guy Benson: Noon-3 p.m.

Jason Rantz: 3-7 p.m.

Ben Shapiro: 7-8 p.m.