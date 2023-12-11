Sodo shooting leaves two men in ‘serious condition’

Seattle police are investigating after a shooting in Sodo left two men in “serious condition,” the department said.

According to SPD, one of the victims called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday while already en route to a local hospital.

The man reportedly told dispatchers he was shot near the corner of 4th Avenue South and S Massachusetts Street.

The victims, 20 and 23 years old, were triaged at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Police met them before they were transferred to Harborview Medical Center.

They were last reported in serious condition.

At the time of publication, it remains unclear what happened leading up to the shooting and whether the suspect knows the victims.

Officer Brian Pritchard told KIRO Newsradio detectives are doing “everything in their power” to track down the suspect, but he did not give any description of the shooter.

Multiple nearby business owners told KIRO Newsradio the area is normally very active on weekend nights with drug use and alcohol in adjacent parking lots, but they did not see any violence in surveillance footage.

As of Monday morning, police have not made any arrests.

SPD asks anyone with information to contact them at (206) 233-5000.

