CRIME BLOTTER

Man suspected of murdering his child’s mother arrested in Buckley after standoff

Dec 10, 2023, 10:31 AM | Updated: 11:06 am

Pierce County Sheriff's Department vehicles can be seen in Buckley in late 2023. (Image courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) deputies arrested a man who allegedly murdered the mother of his son some time on Saturday.

The department reported on its PCSD Blotter that deputies initially got involved Saturday morning when deputies responded a caller said their daughter left that morning to pick up her son from his father’s home in University Place. But instead of their daughter returning with her son, the child’s father dropped off the boy by himself.

Since the woman’s parents were concerned for their daughter, particularly because they couldn’t reach her by phone, they reached out to law enforcement.

Deputies in University Place went to the Hillside Glenn Apartment Complex where the father lived and discovered the 40-year-old woman was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

From there, the county’s deputies quickly took action to find and detain the suspect, a 42-year-old man who was not named in the department’s online post.

Saturday afternoon, South Sound 911 dispatchers received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on a trail in Buckley. That vehicle was registered to the suspect.

Buckley Police Department officers and county deputies responded to the trail in an attempt to arrest him.

Deputies and Buckley officers end up using less lethal rounds to break the window and try to get the suspect to surrender after he failed to respond to commands from the officers and deputies.

After an hour long standoff in the woods, deputies eventually used a taser and were able to apprehend the suspect and take him into custody. After a trip to the hospital to be cleared, he was expected to be booked into the Pierce County Jail for murder in the first degree.

