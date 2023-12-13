Julie Timm announces departure from Sound Transit

Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm announced Tuesday that she would be stepping down from her position a little over a year after taking the role.

Sound Transit released an announcement saying that Timm would be leaving “in order to return to the East Coast to take care of family matters.”

Timm was hired to be Sound Transits’ new CEO in June of 2022 when she left the Greater Richmond Transit Company in Richmond, Virginia.

She initially signed a three-year contract with a base salary of base salary of $375,000 running from Sept. 26, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2025.

“Since joining Sound Transit in September 2022, Timm has overseen a renewed emphasis on the rider experience as Sound Transit approaches the opening of several new extensions, starting with East Link next spring,” Sound Transit said in a statement. “Her focus and leadership in centering current and future riders in the agency’s capital and operating programs will benefit the region for years to come.”

The Sound Transit board said they will appoint an interim CEO sometime in the next few weeks.

Timm’s last day with Sound Transit is Jan. 12.