There are no classes today for some Renton students because of threats made to their schools.

Renton High School, Nelson Middle School and the Renton Academy as well as the Home Program campuses are all closed.

Which schools specifically received threats is not known. The threats were posted online.

Two of the schools received threats that the school district closed out of an abundance of caution.

Renton High School’s campus is a ghost town.

The owner of a local pub seemed very surprised that this would continue.

He had heard that there was police had swarmed Nelson Middle School yesterday because of the 911 caller who had reported a gun inside the school that turned out to be a prank call.

The police department said they are not sure if it is related to these most recent threats that have led to the schools closing today.

The Renton Police Department said they are still investigating if it’s potentially connected and just how far these threats go.

The school district posted a notice on its website and said that the police were looking for someone who was not a student.

They didn’t name this person a suspect and didn’t name them a person of interest.

The district said it will continue to work closely with police Friday and over the weekend to be ready to return the three schools to regular hours on Monday morning.

It said it would send another communication to families no later than Sunday with an update about Monday’s schedule at the three affected schools.

