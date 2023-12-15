Close
Over 100 protesters fully blocking both directions of Seattle’s University Bridge

Dec 14, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:05 pm

Seattle protesters...

The protest on University Bridge. (Photo: Laura Scott, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Laura Scott, KIRO Newsradio)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO NEWSDESK


Your best source for local news

Over 100 protesters are fully blocking Seattle’s University Bridge.

“This protest on the University Bridge started at about 4 p.m. when a group of about 100 protesters, mostly Jewish and some Palestinians, blocked the bridge with cars and then unfurled a huge banner calling for a ceasefire,” KIRO Newsradio reporter James Lynch said.

More on the Israel – Hamas conflict: Israel-Hamas war tensions roil campuses

Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) cameras showed demonstrators blocking both sides of bridge in two separate groups on either side with a banner reading “the whole world is watching.”

The protesters appear to belong to a group known as Jewish Voice For Peace Seattle (JVPS).

According to a press release from JVPS sent out shortly after the demonstration began, protesters are calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

“This action is part of Jews across the nation who are shutting down bridges to call for a ceasefire,” one protestor told KIRO Newsradio.

Hamas attack survivor: ‘We knew it was Hamas’ because few could cause such carnage

Police are on the scene, but have not made any arrests. Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

Contributing: KIRO 7

This is a developing story — we will provide more information as it becomes available.

