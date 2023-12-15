Over 100 protesters fully blocking both directions of Seattle’s University Bridge

Over 100 protesters are fully blocking Seattle’s University Bridge.

“This protest on the University Bridge started at about 4 p.m. when a group of about 100 protesters, mostly Jewish and some Palestinians, blocked the bridge with cars and then unfurled a huge banner calling for a ceasefire,” KIRO Newsradio reporter James Lynch said.

Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) cameras showed demonstrators blocking both sides of bridge in two separate groups on either side with a banner reading “the whole world is watching.”

The protesters appear to belong to a group known as Jewish Voice For Peace Seattle (JVPS).

According to a press release from JVPS sent out shortly after the demonstration began, protesters are calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

“This action is part of Jews across the nation who are shutting down bridges to call for a ceasefire,” one protestor told KIRO Newsradio.

Police are on the scene, but have not made any arrests. Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

Contributing: KIRO 7

This is a developing story — we will provide more information as it becomes available.