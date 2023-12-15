Close
Self-proclaimed ‘Kia Boyz’ face numerous felonies after 6 alleged robberies in same day

Dec 15, 2023, 3:35 PM | Updated: 3:54 pm

Security footage of the alleged "Kia Boyz" (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Bellevue police have arrested two 18-year-old self-proclaimed “Kia Boyz” for a slew of robberies and car thefts.

Ralphe Manuma of Tacoma and Ardrell Davis from Lakewood both face charges of unlawful imprisonment, robbery, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police say that on Sept. 19, the two 19-year-olds were involved in two gas station robberies in the Eastgate neighborhood of Bellevue. Surveillance footage shows Manuma allegedly pointing at an employee before hitting him in the head with the gun.

Both suspects then escaped with cash and several stolen items.

After those robberies, the Bellevue Police Department discovered four similar crimes that happened in SeaTac, Tukwila, White Center, and Burien on the same night.

As police continued to investigate, they learned that the same suspects were likely involved in all six robberies.

One of the cars used in the crimes was a stolen Hyundai Tucson, which was later found by detectives. Evidence from the robberies was found inside the car which helped law enforcement tie Manuma and Davis to the crimes.

Police also say that Manuma was also allegedly involved in multiple Tacoma robberies, including one on Sept. 17 when he stole a necklace at gunpoint.

Around the same time, detectives learned that Davis was already a suspect in multiple felony investigations. These include possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, and an incident that happened in a Lakewood parking lot on Sept. 12.

According to police, Davis taunted the robbery victim and her young children from another car, as his “associates” stole her minivan.

Manuma was arrested in Pierce County on Dec. 2 and Davis was arrested by a Bellevue SWAT team at his house on Dec.12.

Both suspects were formally charged in King County Superior Court on Thursday.

“These individuals terrorized our entire region, and I am very proud of the work of the many Detectives, Deputies, Officers, and Crime Analysts who worked tirelessly to make sure that these individuals were held accountable for their actions.” Chief Shirley said. “The residents of the entire Puget Sound region can sleep better knowing that these dangerous individuals are off the streets thanks to the hard work of law enforcement.”

Ralphe Manuma’s bail was set at $750,000 and Ardrell Davis’s bail was set at $500,000.

