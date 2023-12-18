Close
Anti-war posters, graffiti appear on 40 businesses in Edmonds

Dec 18, 2023, 9:07 AM | Updated: 11:10 am

(Photo from Sam Campbell)...

(Photo from Sam Campbell)

(Photo from Sam Campbell)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Edmonds police are working to track down security video after several businesses were tagged with posters and graffiti Saturday morning.

Investigators have said that multiple businesses were hit in the downtown area with graffiti with various messages like “Free Palestine,” “Stop the Genocide,” and “Ceasefire Now.”

More news: WA Rep’s home vandalized by group calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Many of the posters depict Washington Senator Maria Cantwell, with text that reads, “Missing have you seen her soul?”

Police say there were no specific threats made to anyone or any group but did say that the vandalism affected about 40 to 50 businesses in the local community, as well as a mural honoring the Coast Salish people.

Businesses tell the Edmonds Beacon they lament the damage as they are trying to avoid political platforms.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have previously expressed a desire for demonstrations to generate public discourse about the violence in Gaza – whether the action inconveniences locals or not.

Edmonds residents recognize the goal; some even told KIRO Newsradio they support the message, but they distanced political speech from the widespread vandalism overnight Friday.

Resident Morton Hurt said seeing the messages scrawled in paint markers Saturday saddened him, but it keeps the war in the Middle East – and deepening political divisions surrounding it — at the forefront of his mind.

“I look at what’s happening today with real sadness,” resident Morton Hurt said.

“I prefer not to see that vandalism happen,” he added. “We have to start figuring out how to live with other peoples’ views. Give them some respect.”

The Edmonds Police Department told KIRO Newsradio it is still tallying the total cost to businesses and the city and that the total damages could amount to a felony-level offense.

As of Monday morning, detectives were still reviewing surveillance footage and trying to identify suspects.

The graffiti comes as thousands of miles away, the White House changes its tune to Israel, now suggesting Israel wrap up its military operations in Gaza.

Contributing: Sam Campbell

