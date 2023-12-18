Seattle debuted its Christmas Market this year at the Seattle Center, inspired by European — primarily German — Christmas markets, like the ones founder Malte Kluetz experienced as a child.

“Here’s my one-word review on the Seattle Center Christmas Market: Awesome,” Bryan Suits said on KTTH 770 AM. “It was great. Long time coming. Should have been around five, 10 years ago. It was fun and I can tell you it is a family-friendly time, and you know the Seattle Center. There was an old-timey Germany at the Christmas Market and there were no old-timey fentanyl addicts lifting up their kilts or anything.”

Starting shortly after Thanksgiving and lasting through Christmas Eve, the outdoor Christmas village and community marketplace is nestled within the Fisher Pavilion and South Fountain Lawn. The market boasts daily live entertainment, sweet and savory treats and beautifully handcrafted gifts. Some of the gifts have German and European roots including nutcrackers, knit hats, crocheted toys and ornaments.

“I would say if you want to take your kids to a place that’s full of wonder, then definitely check it out,” Suits added.

Despite having more than 60 vendors working within traditional wooden huts in the market, the most prominent feature of the market is the 50-foot walk-through Christmas tree that contains more than 50,000 twinkling lights.

“Enjoy complimentary rides on the Christmas Carousel, and wander through the Lover’s Lane light installation,” Kirsten Graham, the communications director of the Christmas Market, said at the market’s launch. “Take delight in the sounds of local musicians performing traditional holiday music from the outdoor Flying Stage located on the four-level Christmas Pyramid or head indoors to the cozy ski chalet inspired Alpen Haus for entertainment on a second stage.”

The market’s roster of live music has different performances for each day. To find out the schedule of performances look on the market’s website. Tickets start at $19.99 plus fees for adults, with senior tickets (age 65 and older) costing $16.99. Children between the ages of 7 and 17 can get in for $11.99, while kids 6 and younger have free admittance.

