GEE AND URSULA

JuneBaby chef announces closure, promises to ‘dream up some things’

Dec 20, 2023, 5:19 PM | Updated: 6:24 pm

junebaby closure...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Award-winning Chef Edouardo Jordan has made the decision that he will be closing his restaurant JuneBaby on Dec. 31, ending the era of what the New York Times called, “the hottest new Southern restaurant in the country.”

Jordan had previously shut down and reopened JuneBaby. Jordan joined The Gee and Ursula Show recently to talk about the reopening where he addressed the dark cloud hanging over the chef.

More news: Former Snohomish Co. restaurant owner found guilty of tax fraud

Jordan once owned three restaurants in the Seattle area, winning two James Beard Awards for Best Chef: Northwest and Best New Restaurant. But in June 2021, an investigative story published in the Seattle Times uncovered more than a dozen allegations of sexual harassment and assault. No charges were filed against Jordan, and he shut down JuneBaby when a majority of his staff walked out.

Jordan reopened seven months after the article and went on The Gee and Ursula show to talk about the time he spent reflecting on the allegations, what led up to them, and how to move forward. Now, he is back on the show to talk about his decision to close the restaurant at the end of the year.

“It wasn’t an overnight decision. You know, I always thought about my staff. I thought about my own sanity, I thought about the outlook of Seattle from a dining standpoint in the years to come. And I was starting to lose my creativity and my joy of running a restaurant,” Jordan said. “When I made the decision that December 31 is going to be the last day, I cried. But I also was able to breathe.”

JuneBaby will be operating as normal through the end of the year, with reservations booking out fast to visit the famous restaurant. For New Year’s Eve, Jordan is having a blowout Southern Food buffet, with music, drinks, and dancing.

More on Edouardo Jordan: Accused chef Edouardo Jordan 'wants to be accountable,' reopens restaurant

But what is next for Jordan, Gee asks, now that he has closed all of his restaurants? Is he going to move to a different city without all the baggage or stay and work on something new?

“My family is here; when I say my family, that’s my son. I’m not gonna let this city separate me from my kid. So I plan to be here. Okay, what that looks like I don’t know yet because I haven’t had time to recalibrate, and stare at a whiteboard and dream up some things.”

