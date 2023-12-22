Close
JACK AND SPIKE

Listen: The perfect Christmas song mix from Spike and family

Dec 22, 2023, 11:34 AM

Jack and Spike Santa Hats...

Spike and his kid have been working on their ultimate holiday mix together for years. (KIRO Newsradio)

(KIRO Newsradio)

Laura Scott's Profile Picture

BY LAURA SCOTT


Producer, The Jack & Spike Show

What makes a ‘perfect’ Christmas song playlist? Spike and his kid have been working on their ultimate holiday mix together for years.

There are some rules! No more than two versions of the same song can grace the list. And no more than two songs by any artist can appear (although an exception has been made for The King of Rock and Roll).

More on Christmas: Any chance of a White Christmas in Western Washington?

The songs on Spike and Darby’s Perfect Christmas Mix have been debated and hard-won. You do have to be a little discerning on the naughty or nice list, after all.

From our family to yours!

Jack and Spike

...

