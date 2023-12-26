Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

New JN.1 COVID variant may be more contagious but less severe

Dec 26, 2023, 9:22 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning that flu and COVID, combined with holiday gatherings, could lead to a spike in illnesses this winter.

A new variant of coronavirus may be more contagious but less severe.

The number of COVID-19 cases is rising as a record number of people are traveling this holiday season.

A new, fast-spreading variant named JN.1 now makes up 44% of all cases nationwide, more than doubling (21.3% vs. 44.2%) its share from the week before, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker: Variant Proportions.

“The World Health Organization has called this new JN.1 variant a variant of interest. What does that mean?,” asked CBS’s Lilia Luciano.

“JN.1, which we’re now seeing, is one that clearly is spreading very quickly around the world. And there’s evidence that it is actually causing (an) increased number of illnesses. And particularly in some who have already had COVID before or may have been vaccinated before,” said Michael Osterholm, Epidemiologist and Director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

This comes as 25 states report high levels of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19 and the flu.

The CDC sent an urgent alert this month about low vaccination rates. Less than 20% of adults and less than 10% of children have received the new COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our concern is that while the overall number of serious illnesses per number of people infected will be lower than we saw previous in the pandemic. If we’re seeing widespread transmission, we’re going to see death go up, we’re gonna see the number of hospitalized patients going up. And so that, to us, is really a critical challenge in the days ahead,” said Osterholm.

A World Health Organization report issued last week said that even though JN.1 is better at evading our immune systems, the latest vaccine is still “likely to be effective.”

“The pandemic was so traumatic for people that they just wanted it to be over and done with. They want to put it in the back window and never think about it again. But COVID is going to be with us for the foreseeable future. That does not mean it has to dominate or rule our lives if we take sensible precautions,” said Dr. Jerome Adams, former U.S. Surgeon General and Executive Director, Health Equity Initiatives, Purdue University.

So far, the data shows that symptoms for this variant appear similar to previous waves, and experts tell us the best precautions are to get vaccinated for respiratory illnesses, to test before large family gatherings, and if you feel sick, to stay home.

MyNorthwest News

Image: A Seattle police vehicle is seen at a crime scene behind yellow tape in 2022....

KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle police investigate fatal shooting in University District

Seattle police say they are investigating after someone was shot and killed in the U-District.

15 hours ago

...

JOCELYN NOVECK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Movie Review: Clooney’s ‘Boys in the Boat’ both stirring and a tad stodgy

Telling the true-life story of the University of Washington rowing team, George Clooney has gone for stirring and a bit stodgy, pleasing and a bit predictable.

16 hours ago

A Southwest Airlines jet. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)...

Associated Press

Southwest Airlines gets another lump of coal on Christmas

Conditions were mostly rainy at Sea-Tac Airport this year for travelers flying ahead of and on Christmas and some naughty disruptions again plagued those flying Southwest Airlines.

16 hours ago

The businesses on Front Street in Leavenworth are lit up during the 2023 holiday season....

Steve Coogan

‘Miracle achieved’: WSDOT appears to ID owner of bag of lost presents

After earlier seeking a "Christmas miracle," a state of Washington agency appears to have reunited a bag of lost Christmas presents with its owner.

1 day ago

A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store in Renfrew, Penns...

Steve Coogan

Powerball jackpot jumps to $638M ahead of Christmas Day drawing

The national jackpot has climbed again, this time to $638 million for Monday's drawing. The all-at-once cash option would net the winner over $321 million.

1 day ago

Image: A trailer and excavator rolled and detached from a truck during an incident in Kent on Satur...

Steve Coogan

Kent Police seek suspect after man dies in crash involving stolen excavator

The Kent Police Department is piecing together what happened in a deadly crash Saturday that involved a stolen truck hauling a trailer with an excavator.

2 days ago

New JN.1 COVID variant may be more contagious but less severe