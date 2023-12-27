Close
WORLD

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ is found dead

Dec 26, 2023, 10:47 PM

Actor Lee Sun-kyun in South Korea on Dec. 23, 2023. (The Associated Press)...

Actor Lee Sun-kyun in South Korea on Dec. 23, 2023. (The Associated Press)

(The Associated Press)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY HYUNG-JIN KIM, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Lee Sun-kyun, a popular South Korean actor best known for his role in the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite,” was found dead in a car in Seoul on Wednesday, authorities said, after weeks of an intense police investigation into his alleged drug use.

Police and emergency officers initially found Lee in what they believed was an unconscious state in the car parked on a street in northern Seoul. Emergency officers later confirmed he was dead, according to Seoul’s Seongbuk police station.

Police had been searching for Lee, 48, after receiving a report that he was missing, Seongbuk police said.

They refused to provide further details including whether they had determined Lee killed himself. But South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency said that Lee’s family earlier Wednesday reported to police that he left home after leaving a message similar to a suicide note.

Lee’s body was later transported to a nearby Seoul hospital, according to Seongbuk police.

Lee appeared in “Parasite,” which won Oscars for best picture and three other categories in 2020. The class satire was the first non-English-language film to win best picture in the then-92-year history of the Academy Awards, and was the first South Korean movie to win an Oscar. In the film, Lee played the head of a wealthy family.

The film’s cast, including Lee, also won a Screen Actors Guild award for the best motion picture ensemble cast in 2020. He was nominated for best actor at the International Emmy Awards for his performance in the sci-fi thriller “Dr. Brain” last year, as well.

