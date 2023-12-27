Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

WSDOT website is down, use social media for travel info

Dec 27, 2023, 9:08 AM | Updated: 9:23 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Department of Transportation website is down and they don’t know when it will be back up.

There’s up-to-date traffic information on MyNorthwest.

WSDOT has had some issues with its website in November.

The technical issues are also impacting traffic information like cameras and road sensors.

They advise travelers to check their social media.

