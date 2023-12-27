The Washington State Department of Transportation website is down and they don’t know when it will be back up.

There’s up-to-date traffic information on MyNorthwest.

Morning. As you’ve probably noticed, our website and app are down. Our IT department is working on it but not sure how long it will take to get them back running. Until then we’ll do the best we can to provide info on our social media platforms. — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 27, 2023

WSDOT has had some issues with its website in November.

The technical issues are also impacting traffic information like cameras and road sensors.

They advise travelers to check their social media.