Capitol Hill’s beloved Blotto Pizza to close after 3 years

Blotto Pizza — popular for its sourdough crusts and rotating toppings — is closing down after three years of business, the company announced on Instagram.

“This coming week will be the last week of service at Blotto,” the company wrote on Instagram. “This same week, three years ago, we took the plunge and started work on the restaurant that’s been our second (or maybe our first) home ever since.”

Co-owners Jordan Koplowitz and Cal Hoffmann said their decision was catalyzed by their landlord’s intention to sell the building, which is located on 12th Ave in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. But it had been in the works for some time, according to Eater.

“A little while back our landlords let us know they’re selling the building, and we decided we’re excited for a new chapter outside the restaurant,” the restaurant’s message continued.

This week they will (only) be selling slices “all week long to get pizza in as many of y’all’s faces as possible.”

Just two months ago, Blotto Pizza was featured in a New York Times piece with the headline “The 25 Best Restaurants in Seattle Right Now.” Within the excerpt, the publication sang the restaurant’s praises over its “umami-ed bright” tomato sauce, thin crusts that rival New York quality and “aged mozzarella with raw-milk Cloud Cap cheese from Cascadia Creamery” adorning the pizzeria’s 16-inch pies.

Blotto’s Pizza started as a pop-up in July 2020 and became a brick-and-mortar restaurant the following year.

“It’s been an incredible three years, and we’re so thankful for the love and support you’ve all given us,” the restaurant wrote in its goodbye on Instagram. “While our tables may be emptying for the last time, our hearts have never been so full. Thank you all, and see you this week!”