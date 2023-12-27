Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Capitol Hill’s beloved Blotto Pizza to close after 3 years

Dec 27, 2023, 12:47 PM | Updated: 12:50 pm

blotto pizza...

Blotto Pizza in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Blotto Pizza — popular for its sourdough crusts and rotating toppings — is closing down after three years of business, the company announced on Instagram.

“This coming week will be the last week of service at Blotto,” the company wrote on Instagram. “This same week, three years ago, we took the plunge and started work on the restaurant that’s been our second (or maybe our first) home ever since.”

Co-owners Jordan Koplowitz and Cal Hoffmann said their decision was catalyzed by their landlord’s intention to sell the building, which is located on 12th Ave in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. But it had been in the works for some time, according to Eater.

More on Capitol Hill restaurants: HoneyHole employees unpaid after owner disappears, but not for the first time

“A little while back our landlords let us know they’re selling the building, and we decided we’re excited for a new chapter outside the restaurant,” the restaurant’s message continued.

This week they will (only) be selling slices “all week long to get pizza in as many of y’all’s faces as possible.”

Just two months ago, Blotto Pizza was featured in a New York Times piece with the headline “The 25 Best Restaurants in Seattle Right Now.” Within the excerpt, the publication sang the restaurant’s praises over its “umami-ed bright” tomato sauce, thin crusts that rival New York quality and “aged mozzarella with raw-milk Cloud Cap cheese from Cascadia Creamery” adorning the pizzeria’s 16-inch pies.

Blotto’s Pizza started as a pop-up in July 2020 and became a brick-and-mortar restaurant the following year.

More on Seattle dining: Seattle chef featured as one of 11 ‘best new chefs’ in nation

“It’s been an incredible three years, and we’re so thankful for the love and support you’ve all given us,” the restaurant wrote in its goodbye on Instagram. “While our tables may be emptying for the last time, our hearts have never been so full. Thank you all, and see you this week!”

MyNorthwest Lifestyle

Image: Writer/actor Tom Smothers accepts a commemorative writing achievement for "The Smothers Brot...

Associated Press

Comedian Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86

Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious television shows in history, has died at 86.

2 hours ago

The businesses on Front Street in Leavenworth are lit up during the 2023 holiday season....

Steve Coogan

‘Miracle achieved’: WSDOT appears to ID owner of bag of lost presents

After earlier seeking a "Christmas miracle," a state of Washington agency appears to have reunited a bag of lost Christmas presents with its owner.

7 hours ago

Image: A Santa Claus display can be seen ahead of the opening of the Seattle Christmas Market in No...

Steve Coogan

Seattle is a top 10 US city for Christmas celebrations, analysis states

For those who love Christmas, Seattle is one of the best cities in the U.S. to live in or visit, according to one recent study.

3 days ago

Image: Christmas candy and candy canes stand on display for sale at a European Christmas market....

Steve Coogan

Washington’s favorite Christmas candy treats include Reese’s Minis, candy canes

Sweet and tasty treats have a significant presence in the state of Washington and all over the country, but what is the favorite of those living here?

3 days ago

Tulalip lights...

Bill Kaczaraba

Where to find the biggest display of Christmas lights in Washington

It's a sight to behold -- the biggest display of Christmas lights in Washington state is right off Interstate 5.

4 days ago

holiday songs seattle...

Matt Butler

Five songs from local artists to celebrate the holidays with

As soon as the Christmas tunes start, for every handful of listeners happy to hear it, there are those unhappy and complaining about the once-a-year tunes.

4 days ago

Capitol Hill’s beloved Blotto Pizza to close after 3 years