Plan to be out and about on New Year’s Eve? Ride Seattle-area public transit free

Dec 27, 2023, 4:49 PM

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


If you’re planning on being out on the town on New Year’s Eve, most Seattle-area public transit will be free to riders.

As in years past, the idea is to prevent people from driving under the influence on a holiday filled with extra cheer. The free rides also help reduce heavy traffic, especially around the Space Needle, where fireworks will usher in the New Year with a blast.

Free rides will be available on Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, the King County Water Taxi, the Seattle Streetcar, Sound Transit Link light rail, and Sounder trains on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Sounder trains will be free to and from Sunday’s Seahawks game. Service starts at 1:05 p.m.

If you plan on taking a Washington State Ferry or the Seattle Monorail, you’ll still have to pay the usual fares.

Operating late

Seattle’s Monorail, Sound Transit Link trains, and the South Lake Union Streetcar will run late.

Sound Transit’s Link light rail 1 Line will run every 15 minutes, with the last southbound run leaving Northgate Station for Angle Lake Station at 1:57 a.m.

In Tacoma, the T Line will run every 20 minutes until the final train leaves Tacoma Dome Station at 12:40 a.m. For more information, see the Sound Transit website.

The South Lake Union Streetcar will run until 12:30 a.m. to accommodate those leaving the Space Needle fireworks show.

The Seattle Monorail will run from Westlake Center to the Seattle Center until 11 p.m. After the night’s events wrap up at Seattle Center, service to Westlake will run from 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Community Transit route times can be found here and Everett Transit’s times are here.

 

Plan to be out and about on New Year’s Eve? Ride Seattle-area public transit free