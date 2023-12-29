Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Electric bills will rise in 2024, Seattle City Light says

Dec 29, 2023, 12:29 PM

Seattle City Light says customers should expect to see a 10% increase in their bills. (Getty Images...

Seattle City Light says customers should expect to see a 10% increase in their bills. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle City Light says customers will be getting an unwanted surprise in their electric bills come January.

The utility announced a nearly 10% rate increase for all customers beginning January 1, 2024.

“We know rate increases are never good news,” Seattle City Light CFO Kirsty Grainger told KIRO 7.

The increase includes:

    • A 4.5% base rate increase approved by the Seattle City Council
    • A 1% surcharge to cover higher costs from the Bonneville Power Administration (PBA) in 2024A 4% Rate Stabilization Account (RSA) surcharge due to increased net wholesale power costs resulting from unfavorable weather and market price conditions

The average residential customer will see an increase of about $9 per month ($18 per bimonthly billing cycle). Customers enrolled in the Utility Discount Program (UDP) will see an estimated $4 monthly increase on average. The BPA passthrough and RSA surcharge are an estimated $4 monthly increase on average.

Seattle City Light: A warning customers about scammers

“Having to buy power, that’s kind of a scary thought — that it’s not able — we’re not able to produce it because our environment is not working the same way it used to,” SCL customer Julia Montee said.

Seattle City Light says it does have help available like flexible payment plans and bill assistance programs for those who qualify.

“Nine dollars seems like pretty significant. Just like considering that’s like a pretty large hike and then think about like in a year what that would add up to,” Montee said. “I’m lucky that I’m in a position to be able to pay that but I definitely think about other people where your money has to stretch like so far.”

Pilot program: Seattle City Light adding EV charging stations as pilot program

Grainger said they did everything they could to avoid this, including making two $30 million deposits into the emergency fund, but it still wasn’t enough.

“At this point, we’re at the financial situation where this is what we have to do to refill the RSA,” Grainger said.

Contributing: KIRO Newsradio, KIRO 7

MyNorthwest News

Sara Nelson, city council...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle City Councilmember Sara Nelson: ‘We need to reconsider what we’re spending money on’

When it comes to the often criticized King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCHA), Sara Nelson said, "We need to reconsider what we're spending money on and what they're spending money on."

4 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)C...

Associated Press

Trump is blocked from the GOP primary ballot in two states. Can he still run for president?

DENVER (AP) — First, Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump wasn’t eligible to run for his old job in that state. Then, Maine’s Democratic secretary of state ruled the same for her state. Who’s next? Both decisions are historic. The Colorado court was the first court to apply to a presidential candidate […]

5 hours ago

(KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Boeing recommends airlines inspect 737 Max planes for critical loose or missing bolt

Boeing is strongly urging airlines to inspect every 737 Max aircraft for a critically important bolt that may be either loose or missing.

6 hours ago

File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday,...

Associated Press

What stores are open and closed for New Year’s Eve 2023

It's just about time to celebrate New Year's Eve and say goodbye to 2023. Preparing for a midnight toast and more year-end festivities may require a run or two to the store — but it's wise to expect some limited business hours.

8 hours ago

El Niño weather 2023...

Ted Buehner

El Niño, drought, wildfires defined Washington’s weather in 2023

The good news was there were no heat domes, no long-lived cold waves and no widespread strong damaging wind storms.

17 hours ago

lumen...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Lumen to pay $825,000 after illegally disconnecting customers during pandemic

According to Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Lumen -- formerly known as CenturyLink -- disconnected 1,099 customers in 2020 and 2021.

20 hours ago

Electric bills will rise in 2024, Seattle City Light says