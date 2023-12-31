Rantz: Antisemites plan to disrupt New Year’s Space Needle show

Antisemites are threatening to disrupt the New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration at the Space Needle in Seattle.

According to social media posts, including a Facebook event page, fringe Senate candidate and Sound Transit contractor Aria Rey Ursa, activist and Seattle Green Earth Cleaning staffer Heather Yingling, and the Palestine Solidarity Committee of Seattle organized the pro-Hamas rally. Activists are asked to bring their “keffiyehs, flags, and protest signs/banners to the Space Needle for NYE and end 2023 in solidarity with Palestine!”

An accompanying rally called “Shut it Down! for Palestine” is also being organized by anti-Zionists and is part of an international call to “free Palestine.”

Seattle Police are ready for antisemites planning to disrupt tonight’s Space Needle fireworks celebration. pic.twitter.com/6KweWIvuOa — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 31, 2023

Seattle Police are ready

Though only around 70 people RSVPed to the event via Facebook, hundreds of antisemites have consistently gathered in downtown Seattle every Saturday since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel.

The activists have defended the terrorist group Hamas, claiming that they’re resistance fighters, while downplaying or justifying the rape, kidnap, and murder of innocent Jews. The hate rallies frequently amplify calls to wipe Israel off the map.

If even a fraction of the Saturday rallygoers show up, they can significantly disrupt the fireworks celebration. It’s why Seattle Police are ready to intervene.

According to a police source, the department is adamant about avoiding a repeat of the Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Last month, activists disrupted the event, angering the crowd. Seattle Police are tasked with keeping the antisemitic protesters away from the fireworks and the KING 5 broadcast.

