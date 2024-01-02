SEATTLE — A massive 3-alarm fire that burned a vacant four-story apartment building in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood spread to a second building, displacing its residents and causing evacuations in others.

The fire at 823 Madison Street was reported at 4:41 a.m. Monday.

There were initial reports that several people may have been inside the building. Seattle Fire said some got out from the basement, and firefighters saw one person through a second-floor window, but they were unable to find him or anyone else during their first search.

Crews have been unable to conduct a complete search, first because of the flames, and now because the building is unstable.

It’s possible that the person seen on the second floor got out on their own.

More from KIRO 7 News

About 100 firefighters and 13 engines responded. Crews will remain there throughout the day to ensure the fire is fully put out.

Heavy flames and black smoke were coming from several floors when crews arrived. Initially, the fire was at one alarm, then two alarms, and finally three alarms, as there are a number of occupied buildings nearby and the fire continued to grow.

The fire spread to the roof, attic and top floor of an occupied attached apartment building next door at 909 Ninth Avenue. It was evacuated and everyone who lived there has been displaced by fire and water damage.

As a precaution, an apartment farther down the block was evacuated. Seattle Fire also recommended that those living in the top units of an adjacent 11-story apartment and business building also evacuate.

All four sides of the burning building were covered by crews and engines to prevent other nearby buildings from catching fire.

There was concern that part of the building could collapse and a zone was created in case it came down.

In June 2022, there was another 3-alarm fire at the same building when it was occupied. Since then, the building has remained vacant. Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said there have been several other fires since then, and the previous fires created dangerous conditions for firefighters on Monday morning.

“The walls have already been compromised, and openings have already been made by the previous fire, so it creates a flow path so it can go from floor to floor, go to the attic space, and makes it more challenging to fight, Scoggins said.

More news from KIRO 7

No injuries were reported.

Tom Whisenane, who lives in a building next door to the one that burned, had to leave his home in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

“Either the police or fire started knocking on our door and telling everybody to get out,” he said.

He watched from the street as fire crews hammered the building with water all morning.

Whisenane said he was not totally surprised by this latest severe fire.

“This building has been on fire several times … it’s one of the biggest ones we’ve ever seen, too.”