Person pinned against Seattle’s Queen Anne Beerhall when car backs into building

Jan 2, 2024, 2:55 PM

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


A car backed into the Queen Anne Beerhall in Seattle late Tuesday morning, pinning a person against the building.

The business is on West Thomas Street.

Firefighters had to free the victim. They were then evaluated for injuries.

Shortly after, the victim was put onto a gurney and then loaded into an ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Witnesses told us they saw the car back into the doorway.

Seattle Fire said the building has no structural damage.

A woman who appeared to be the driver was visibly upset as she spoke with officers.

