Billy Joel returns to Seattle for T-Mobile Park show in May

Billy Joel is returning to Seattle in May, after eight years away, to perform at T-Mobile Park.

The show is set for Friday, May 24, the Seattle Mariners and Live Nation announced on Thursday.

“The iconic musician will perform his most beloved songs from throughout his illustrious career,” Live Nation said in a press release. “The spectacular show promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music.”

Joels tour starts Jan. 11 in New York City at Madison Square Gardens, where he has been in residency since 2014. The tour ends Sept. 27 in St. Louis when Joel will be performing with Sting.

Joel recently made headlines announcing at his New Years show that he was selling his home on Long Island, but promised, “Just because I’m selling that house doesn’t mean I’m leaving Long Island.”

Tickets for Joel’s show at T-Mobile stadium go on sale at 10 a.m. PST Friday, Jan. 12 and are availible online at .