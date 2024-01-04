With the University of Washington headed to the College Football Playoff championship game, Huskies merchandise is some of the hottest swag around, and not just in Western Washington.

In the middle of the afternoon, in the middle of the work week Wednesday, KIRO Newsradio found busy cashiers moving shoppers quickly through long lines.

“And this is a SHORT line compared to the other day,” Toni Pricco chuckled as she rang up a purple tee shirt noting the Dawgs latest win: “Washington Huskies, Sugar Bowl Champions.”

“I got a sweatshirt and some sweats,” commented one person in line. “We’ve got lots of swag,” said an other, looking through her bag.

Many of the people wandering through rows of shirts, sweaters and other merchandise say they’re long time fans. But some are the newly drafted.

“I’ve lived in Seattle for the longest time. I don’t actually follow college football,” Anita Tsoi said.

That was until she watched a UW game earlier this season… and got hooked.

“I didn’t know that college football could be so exciting!” she says.

And if sales are any indication, the Huskies are gaining fans across all 50 states, according to Chris Rauls, the chief operating officer of the University Book Store.

“The other day I was pulling online orders with my colleagues, and we were noticing these orders were coming from all over the country — not just from Washington, like most of our orders do,” Rauls said. “We definitely have a lot of people across the country that are taking notice.”

It’s almost impossible not to notice.

The current University of Washington football team has undeniable talent, is chronically viewed as the underdog, and manages to pull off nail-biting wins.

Rauls says there’s something else.

“One thing about this team is that they will all pull together and give it that little extra effort and that extra push when it really matters. When they’re in the crucible, they will come through for each other.”

The Husky faithful continue to snap up T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and other purple and gold signs of support for their team hoping the championship game — like their new merchandise — is in the bag.

The Huskies will face the Michigan Wolverines in College Football Playoff championship game Monday in Houston. You can hear the game on Seattle Sports, either at 710 AM, online or through the app.

