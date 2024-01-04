Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

Rush is on to get UW Huskies football gear ahead of title game

Jan 3, 2024, 7:03 PM | Updated: 7:52 pm

Image: A new UW Huskies 2024 "Sugar Bowl champions" T-shirt...

A new UW Huskies 2024 "Sugar Bowl champions" T-shirt (Photo: Heather Bosch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Heather Bosch, KIRO Newsradio)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

With the University of Washington headed to the College Football Playoff championship game, Huskies merchandise is some of the hottest swag around, and not just in Western Washington.

In the middle of the afternoon, in the middle of the work week Wednesday, KIRO Newsradio found busy cashiers moving shoppers quickly through long lines.

“And this is a SHORT line compared to the other day,” Toni Pricco chuckled as she rang up a purple tee shirt noting the Dawgs latest win: “Washington Huskies, Sugar Bowl Champions.”

“I got a sweatshirt and some sweats,” commented one person in line. “We’ve got lots of swag,” said an other, looking through her bag.

Many of the people wandering through rows of shirts, sweaters and other merchandise say they’re long time fans. But some are the newly drafted.

“I’ve lived in Seattle for the longest time. I don’t actually follow college football,” Anita Tsoi said.

That was until she watched a UW game earlier this season… and got hooked.

“I didn’t know that college football could be so exciting!” she says.

More from Heather Bosch: AG Bob Ferguson responds after state sent checks to dead people

And if sales are any indication, the Huskies are gaining fans across all 50 states, according to Chris Rauls, the chief operating officer of the University Book Store.

“The other day I was pulling online orders with my colleagues, and we were noticing these orders were coming from all over the country — not just from Washington, like most of our orders do,” Rauls said. “We definitely have a lot of people across the country that are taking notice.”

It’s almost impossible not to notice.

The current University of Washington football team has undeniable talent, is chronically viewed as the underdog, and manages to pull off nail-biting wins.

A series of new UW Huskies 2024 "Sugar Bowl champions" T-shirts are seen at the University Book Store in Seattle.

A series of new UW Huskies 2024 “Sugar Bowl champions” T-shirts are seen at the University Book Store in Seattle. (Photo: Heather Bosch, KIRO Newsradio)

Rauls says there’s something else.

“One thing about this team is that they will all pull together and give it that little extra effort and that extra push when it really matters. When they’re in the crucible, they will come through for each other.”

If you want to go to Houston: You’ll have to pull out the big bucks if you are going see the title game

The Husky faithful continue to snap up T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and other purple and gold signs of support for their team hoping the championship game — like their new merchandise — is in the bag.

The Huskies will face the Michigan Wolverines in College Football Playoff championship game Monday in Houston. You can hear the game on Seattle Sports, either at 710 AM, online or through the app.

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here. Follow Heather X, formerly known as Twitter or email her here.

KIRO Newsradio

Image: The Seattle skyline...

Kate Stone

Record temperatures hit the Seattle area and more could come

KIRO Newsradio's Ted Buehner said SeaTac Airport measured 57 degrees at 7 a.m. Friday, shattering the record that was in place.

5 days ago

Image: This photo of the Space Needle in Seattle was taken outside of Climate Pledge Arena in Decem...

Kate Stone

As ‘Big Dark’ fades in Washington, daylight saving time debate goes on

Western Washington is less than a month away from a 5 p.m. sunset — and for those who dread the yearly "Big Dark," it can’t come soon enough.

5 days ago

Sara Nelson, city council...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle City Councilmember Sara Nelson: ‘We need to reconsider what we’re spending money on’

When it comes to an often criticized organization Nelson said, "We need to reconsider what we're spending money on and what they're spending money on."

5 days ago

Image: A new whale calf was primarily observed near adult female J-40 on Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo cour...

Heather Bosch and Steve Coogan

Newborn orca whale calf spotted, second may be coming soon

A new member of the orca whale population has been spotted around the Puget Sound, and a second may be on the way, researchers said.

6 days ago

Image: Ursula Reutin's mother smiles for the camera....

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: My mom has lived a life that’s full; she did it her way

As we approach Christmas, our beautiful 87-year-old mom struggles to stay asleep. Each time she shuts her eyes, she hopes she doesn't wake up.

12 days ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle...

James Lynch

Audit: Seattle Police regularly failed to comply with law to protect youths

A newly released audit noted in 2021 through October 2022 SPD officers only implemented a key legal requirement twice out of the 50 cases they reviewed.

12 days ago

Rush is on to get UW Huskies football gear ahead of title game