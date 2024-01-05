(Photo courtesy of The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County)

Five abandoned puppies are fighting for their lives in Pierce County.

They were brought to The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County after a good Samaritan found them alongside a freeway.

“She heard crying coming from a box,” Humane Society Chief Philanthropy Officer Ashley Taulbee told KIRO Newsradio.

A sixth puppy that was inside the box had already died.

Taulbee says the dogs have all tested positive for parvovirus, which is a highly contagious viral disease.

“It affects the gastrointestinal tract and it causes severe stomach pain, diarrhea and vomiting,” Talubee said.

Veterinarians are treating them with fluids as well as pain and anti-nausea medicine.

“One of the most difficult things about parvovirus is it’s very time consuming, labor intensive. Round the clock care is needed.”

She says the treatment could take weeks. The goal is to get them well so they can be adopted into good homes.

Find out more about the puppies’ treatment and adoption information at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County website.

For those interested in donating to the cause of bringing the puppies back to health, visit this page on the site to make a donation.

