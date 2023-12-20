No doubt about it: Washington State loves its pups. Now there’s proof, as Washington ranks third in the nation for the most spoiled dogs.

Financial researcher Zoi Galarraga found that Washington dog owners are the most likely to bring their dogs on vacation, throw doggie parties, and prepare homemade treats.



Galarraga explained that nationwide, doggie outfits are among the top ways pet parents like to spoil their pups, which is why KIRO Newradio also found a Lhasa Apso named Karma wearing home-spun duds.

“Just a little sweater. Hand crocheted,” noted the owner, Jake, who was taking Karma for a walk. “She is spoiled. She’s not my dog. She’s my boss’s dog. She’s definitely spoiled. She has a puppy advent calendar.”

Yes, a puppy advent calendar and dog lovers are not holding back this holiday season.

“I was quite surprised to see that more than one in five dog owners reported that they’ve spent more money on Christmas gifts for their dog than on gifts for their friends and family,” Galarraga said.

Indy and his pup, Nari, were strolling down a Seattle sidewalk, with Nari sporting a new outfit. Indy admits he pays special attention to his rescued Greyhound feeding her “cheese, chicken – all her favorites – salmon especially.”

“Oh, she’s dressed in Kirkland Signature swag right now,” Indy said, chuckling. “I definitely spend more on her clothes than mine.”

It really wasn’t a surprise that people went all out on their pets, Alex said, saying he’d even bought presents for his Golden Retriever Sawyer and mix breed Max.

“And my mom buys them a lot of presents as well. A lot of toys,” Alex said. “We have Amazon packages coming in with treats [and] other special toys for them.”

Kristin says her French Bulldog Poppy is enjoying several new goodies, including “a treat dispensing ball and a stuffed pig and even some calming neck pillows.”

Sitting next to her human friend Cameron, Kristin admitted, “She will get more treats – more presents – than Cameron will get.”

“Yes,” he acknowledged, “[Poppy] gets everything she wants.”

If you ask dog owners, they say there’s a good reason for all the spoiling.

“Everything,” said Kristin. “Unconditional love,” said Cameron, with Kristin agreeing, “Yes, unconditional love. Sweet snuggles.”

“Pets are always happy to see us,” Cameron interjected.

Indy also mentioned unconditional love.

“[Nari is] always there for me through my highest highs and lowest lows,” Indy said. “No matter what.”

“I think once you have them,” said Alex, “They become family. I care about these guys,” he said, smiling at Sawyer and Max, “the same as I care about my brother, to be honest with you,” he chuckled.

“Nearly all pet owners — 97% — consider their pets to be a part of their family,” Galarraga confirmed. “And more than half of pet owners consider that their pets to be as much a part of the family as their human family members,” she said, citing data from the Pew Research Center.

