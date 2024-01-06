Close
Protestors block I-5 in downtown Seattle at Pine St

Jan 6, 2024, 2:04 PM

BY L.B. GILBERT


Protestors are blocking multiple lanes of northbound I-5 lanes near Pine Street in downtown Seattle.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials say the road is completely blocked, as seen on traffic camera footage.

Seattle Police say the situation is causing a traffic backup and advise commuters to avoid the area.

Washington State Patrol said they are headed to the scene, “to handle”


This is a developing story, check back in for more updates

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

Protestors block I-5 in downtown Seattle at Pine St