Protestors block I-5 in downtown Seattle at Pine St

Protestors are blocking multiple lanes of northbound I-5 lanes near Pine Street in downtown Seattle.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials say the road is completely blocked, as seen on traffic camera footage.

More news: ‘You don’t touch people’: Customer accuses Kirkland store owner of discrimination, assault

Seattle Police say the situation is causing a traffic backup and advise commuters to avoid the area.

Washington State Patrol said they are headed to the scene, “to handle”

#BlockingAlert NB 5 near Pine. Roadway is blocked. Troopers are approaching to handle. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 6, 2024



This is a developing story, check back in for more updates