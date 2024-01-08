Thousands stranded in Sea-Tac as 737 MAX 9 groundings cause cancellations

Delays and cancellations are multiplying at SeaTac airport following the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max 9, stranding thousands of passengers as the changes back up travel.

All 737 Max 9s were taken out of action following Friday’s Alaska Airlines incident over Oregon when part of the fuselage blew off shortly after takeoff.

So far this morning, Alaska Airlines has canceled more than 80 flights at SeaTac, with dozens more delays.

Ammie Mattinson was flying back from Hawaii when she got stranded in Seattle on her way to Salt Lake City.

“It was like a three-hour wait, and someone was supposed to call me back, and no one did, and then when we got here today, they said we would have a place to stay, but we didn’t,” Mattinson said. “I got rebooked because my husband had done it while I was on the plane, but they said there was nothing they could do while we wait here for 12 hours.”

Mattinson is glad the planes were grounded but faults Alaska Air for not providing better customer service. Mattinson is booked to fly out of SeaTac later this afternoon to Salt Lake City.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of some Boeing Max 9 operated by U.S. airlines or flown into the country by foreign carriers until they are inspected. The emergency order affects about 171 planes worldwide.

The NTSB has begun an investigation that is likely to last months.

Alaska Airlines said it had canceled 170 Sunday flights, affecting 25,000 passengers, and expects cancelations to continue through the first half of the week.

Boeing has released a statement regarding the F-A-A’s grounding of the planes, saying, “Safety is our top priority, and we deeply regret the impact this event has had on our customers and their passengers. We agree with and fully support the F-A-A’s decision to require immediate inspections of 737-9 airplanes with the same configuration as the affected airplane.”

Boeing said it supported the FAA’s decision to require immediate inspections and said it was providing technical help to the investigators.

Contributing: Sam Campbell, Associated Press