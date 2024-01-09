UW Huskies fans get excited for epic title game against Michigan

It’s College Football Playoff National Championship Monday as the University of Washington Huskies (UW Huskies) prepare to play for the top spot against the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan is the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and the UW Huskies are No. 2. The Huskies are a 5- or 5.5-point underdog, according to various companies that track the odds of outcomes of sporting events.

More news: Space Needle lights up purple in support of Huskies’ championship game

“(I’ve) got Huskies 28, Michigan 21,” Scott Tupper, a fan of the Huskies, told KIRO Newsradio. “The level of dominance I’ve seen from the Huskies receiving corps reminds me of nothing I’ve seen.”

True fans of the Huskies have waited patiently for more than three decades to see the team play for a national championship. The Huskies, who currently sit at 14-0, competing for a perfect season adds to the pressure for players and the excitement for the fans.

“Oh, Washington of course. Are you kidding me?” UW fan Dave Angelo answered in response to who was winning. “If Michigan fell off into the ocean, that would be fine by me. If their plane runs out of gas, that’s fine by me.”

Some sports bars opened early to accommodate fans excited to get the party started.

At Rookies Sports Bar in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, the televisions are already locked on ESPN and plenty of bar food and drinks are ready for the crowd.

“I hope we win, first and foremost! We also want to provide a fun and exciting environment to enjoy the game with lots of our regulars and hopefully some new friends as well. Go Dawgs,” Rookies Sports Bar staff member Shantelle Knapstad said.

More on UW: Pete Carroll shares his perspective on UW Huskies vs Harbaugh, Michigan for title

Where to watch the game

The options for free viewing of the Huskies’ big game Monday have grown. The Seattle Center Armory and the Downtown Public Library are hosting, big-screen watch parties. The armory is open all day, with the library opening its doors to its auditorium at 4 p.m. Several local movie theaters will also be showing the game. They require a paid ticket to enter.

Kickoff for the College Football Playoff title game will be shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Follow @James_KIRORadio