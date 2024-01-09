Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

UW Huskies fans get excited for epic title game against Michigan

Jan 8, 2024, 4:34 PM

UW championship michigan...

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: A Washington fan cheers on her team during the Allstate Sugar Bowl playoff game between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

It’s College Football Playoff National Championship Monday as the University of Washington Huskies (UW Huskies) prepare to play for the top spot against the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan is the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and the UW Huskies are No. 2. The Huskies are a 5- or 5.5-point underdog, according to various companies that track the odds of outcomes of sporting events.

More news: Space Needle lights up purple in support of Huskies’ championship game

“(I’ve) got Huskies 28, Michigan 21,” Scott Tupper, a fan of the Huskies, told KIRO Newsradio. “The level of dominance I’ve seen from the Huskies receiving corps reminds me of nothing I’ve seen.”

True fans of the Huskies have waited patiently for more than three decades to see the team play for a national championship. The Huskies, who currently sit at 14-0, competing for a perfect season adds to the pressure for players and the excitement for the fans.

“Oh, Washington of course. Are you kidding me?” UW fan Dave Angelo answered in response to who was winning. “If Michigan fell off into the ocean, that would be fine by me. If their plane runs out of gas, that’s fine by me.”

Some sports bars opened early to accommodate fans excited to get the party started.

At Rookies Sports Bar in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, the televisions are already locked on ESPN and plenty of bar food and drinks are ready for the crowd.

“I hope we win, first and foremost! We also want to provide a fun and exciting environment to enjoy the game with lots of our regulars and hopefully some new friends as well. Go Dawgs,” Rookies Sports Bar staff member Shantelle Knapstad said.

More on UW: Pete Carroll shares his perspective on UW Huskies vs Harbaugh, Michigan for title

Where to watch the game

The options for free viewing of the Huskies’ big game Monday have grown. The Seattle Center Armory and the Downtown Public Library are hosting, big-screen watch parties. The armory is open all day, with the library opening its doors to its auditorium at 4 p.m. Several local movie theaters will also be showing the game. They require a paid ticket to enter.

Kickoff for the College Football Playoff title game will be shortly after 4:30 p.m.

MyNorthwest Lifestyle

Jo Koy arrives at the World Premiere of "Easter Sunday" on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the TCL Chines...

Associated Press

Jo Koy ready to fulfill childhood dream of hosting Golden Globes

 Jo Koy remembers watching major award ceremonies like the Golden Globes with his mother on their living room sofa in Tacoma trying to guess the winners.

2 days ago

fat con...

Frank Sumrall

Fat Con takes Seattle by storm despite pushback from critics

One of the organizers of the event, MX Pucks A'Plenty, told KIRO Newsradio the event is about fat liberation.

3 days ago

Billy Joel T-Mobile...

L.B. Gilbert

Billy Joel returns to Seattle for T-Mobile Park show in May

Billy Joel is returning to Seattle in May, after eight years away, to perform at T-Mobile Park. 

4 days ago

Image: Bralen Trice, left, and Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies hold their individual aw...

Kate Stone

UW Huskies coach, players gear up for national title showdown

For the UW Huskies, close games have been a hallmark of their season. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. expects the title game to be no different.

5 days ago

Image: A new UW Huskies 2024 "Sugar Bowl champions" T-shirt...

Heather Bosch

Rush is on to get UW Huskies football gear ahead of title game

With the UW Huskies headed to the college football championship, Husky merchandise is some of the hottest swag around, and not just in Western Washington.

5 days ago

Image: Cindi Rinehart laughs during an episode of "Northwest Afternoon. The show aired on KOMO-TV f...

Lisa Brooks

Cindi Rinehart, KOMO’s ‘Queen of the Soaps,’ dies

Seattle's "Queen of the Soaps," Cindi Rinehart, a longtime talent on KOMO TV's "Northwest Afternoon," died Tuesday morning.

5 days ago

UW Huskies fans get excited for epic title game against Michigan