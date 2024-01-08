Close
Space Needle lights up purple in support of Huskies’ championship game

Jan 8, 2024, 8:32 AM | Updated: 8:54 am

The Space Needle was lit up purple on Sunday night in support of the Washington Huskies’ championship game against the Michigan Wolverines.

Seattle’s iconic tower was not be alone as other local buildings around the city participated in support as well.

“The Seattle Great Wheel, Lumen Field, T-Mobile Park, Seattle Convention Center, and other Seattle landmarks will also be lit in purple alongside the Space Needle in a show of support for the team,” said a spokesperson.

As fans roam around the Emerald City, there will be a myriad of watch parties being hosted all over the region – including in Seattle, Everett, and Tacoma.

The Huskies punched their way into the National Championship on New Year’s Day by beating the Texas Longhorns 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl.

