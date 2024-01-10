Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

‘End of an era’: Gee, Angela react to Pete Carroll’s departure as Seahawks coach

Jan 10, 2024, 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:07 pm

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Seattle Seahawks announced late Wednesday morning that Pete Carroll will not return as head coach in 2024.

Reports began surfacing about the coach’s departure just before 11:15 a.m. when ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, within seconds of each other that Carroll would be departing from his position.

The team, via a statement from chair Jody Allen, confirmed the reports on X several minutes later and on the team website after that.

Stunning move: Seahawks remove Pete Carroll as coach, name him advisor

Charlie Harger, the news director of KIRO Newsradio, appeared on the Gee & Ursula Show to break the news to hosts Gee Scott and Angela Poe Russell, who was filling in for Ursula Reutin, and the audience.

“Wow, the end of an era,” Angela said.

Gee wanted to take a moment to reflect, but he also wanted to look ahead to the franchise’s future.

“Pete Carroll being gone is a moment to just stop for a second and wonder. We’re going to ask what, when, how and why … But more importantly, what is this going to mean for the Seattle Seahawks? So many (questions) are going to have to be answered.”

More responses: Bump and Stacy’s live reaction to the Seahawks news

Later, Gee acknowledged the roles of Carroll and Seahawks in helping the city of Seattle and bringing families together.

“What Pete Carroll has done for this franchise, not just in wins and losses, but that franchise and what it has done for this city … There are young men, young women, fathers, husbands, wives, families that have come together in the last 13 years because of the Seahawks …” Gee said. “Let’s be real, over the last 13 years, (the Seahawks’ success) has increased the intensity of watching.”

Click above or head to the KIRO Newsradio YouTube channel to see the entire video.

Gee and Ursula Show

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Gee’s instant reaction to finding out Pete Carroll would be stepping down from Seahawks head coach

What are your thoughts on Coach Carroll stepping down?

2 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Instant reaction to Coach Pete Carroll not returning as the Seahawks head coach for 2024

KIRO Newsradio’s Instant reaction to Coach Pete Carroll not returning as the Seahawks head coach for 2024. Listen to Gee and Ursula, weekdays from 9am to 12pm on KIRO Newsradio!

3 hours ago

cars and stripes...

Dave Ross

Ross: I declare this the year of the Cars and Stripes

I do a pretty good job of staying in my lane once I get to work, but staying in my lane on the road is getting harder and harder.

5 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Spike’s Dad Voice

Do you or someone you know suffer from ‘dad voice?’ A chill sometimes overtakes the KIRO Newsradio studios when our very own Spike O’Neill can be heard asking Jack and producer Laura questions like, “Do you have the proper footwear?” or “Is that a safe neighborhood?” Tune in with The Jack and Spike Show every […]

18 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: What Fat-con, a conference promoting “Fat Celebration” was like in Seattle

Micki Gamez joins Seattle’s Morning News to discuss Fatcon in Seattle, why it was held, and what it consisted of. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News, weekdays from 5am to 9am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3fm!

1 day ago

Gas station...

Dave Ross

Ross: Are gas prices really the problem?

Gas prices aren't the problem, C02 is.

1 day ago

‘End of an era’: Gee, Angela react to Pete Carroll’s departure as Seahawks coach