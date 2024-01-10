The Seattle Seahawks announced late Wednesday morning that Pete Carroll will not return as head coach in 2024.

Reports began surfacing about the coach’s departure just before 11:15 a.m. when ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, within seconds of each other that Carroll would be departing from his position.

The team, via a statement from chair Jody Allen, confirmed the reports on X several minutes later and on the team website after that.

Stunning move: Seahawks remove Pete Carroll as coach, name him advisor

Charlie Harger, the news director of KIRO Newsradio, appeared on the Gee & Ursula Show to break the news to hosts Gee Scott and Angela Poe Russell, who was filling in for Ursula Reutin, and the audience.

“Wow, the end of an era,” Angela said.

Gee wanted to take a moment to reflect, but he also wanted to look ahead to the franchise’s future.

“Pete Carroll being gone is a moment to just stop for a second and wonder. We’re going to ask what, when, how and why … But more importantly, what is this going to mean for the Seattle Seahawks? So many (questions) are going to have to be answered.”

More responses: Bump and Stacy’s live reaction to the Seahawks news

Later, Gee acknowledged the roles of Carroll and Seahawks in helping the city of Seattle and bringing families together.

“What Pete Carroll has done for this franchise, not just in wins and losses, but that franchise and what it has done for this city … There are young men, young women, fathers, husbands, wives, families that have come together in the last 13 years because of the Seahawks …” Gee said. “Let’s be real, over the last 13 years, (the Seahawks’ success) has increased the intensity of watching.”

