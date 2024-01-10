Close
Pete Carroll gets emotional at Seahawks exit press conference

Jan 10, 2024, 2:56 PM | Updated: 4:01 pm

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Seattle Seahawks removed Pete Carroll from his position as head coach Wednesday in a stunning move felt across the National Football League and by fans across the Pacific Northwest.

An emotional Carroll, who coached the Seahawks for 14 years, confirmed the news at a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the team’s headquarters in Renton and addressed a variety of topics.

“It’s been an honor and a thrill to be part of this program,” Carroll said during the press event. “I’ve loved every minute of it and you’ve watched me love it.”

Seattle Sports recorded the first words Carroll said as a former Seattle Seahawks coach.

The decision to move on from Carroll comes after a meeting with team ownership.

“Following our season-ending meetings with ownership … it’s clear that, for a variety of reasons, we’ve mutually agreed to set a new course,” Carroll said.

‘End of an era’: Gee, Angela react to Pete Carroll’s departure as Seahawks coach

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on the team website, team chair Jody Allen said Carroll’s role will “evolve” from head coach to that of an advisor. Carroll noted the details haven’t been worked out yet.

“We’re going to figure that out. We don’t really know right now,” Carroll said. “But I’m grateful for the intention that the organization has to try to find something that makes sense.”

Carroll also told assembled media he “competed pretty hard to be the coach.”

“I just wanted to make sure that I stood up for all of our coaches and the players and the things we accomplished,” Carroll said.

The now-former Seahawks head coach got a bit choked up when he spoke about his coaching staff.

“All of the coaches (who) have been here for the years before that put up with my stuff and found a way to bring it to life daily, I have great gratitude for that,” Carroll said. “I asked a lot of them and they were good at it. I appreciate that a lot.”

KIRO Newsradio video: Gee Scott speaks out after finding out about Pete Carroll moving on

Carroll thanked his family and also got emotional when he brought up his wife.

“This is worth crying for. Nobody would ever understand how significant she’s been in all the stuff we’ve been through and how important she has been,” Carroll said. “She has just been an angel in my life. I owe you everything.”

The former coach doesn’t know what’s next for him, but he’s still excited about it.

“I’m frickin’ jacked. I’m fired up. I’m not tired. I’m not worn down,” Carroll exclaimed. “What’s coming? I don’t know. (I’ve) got no idea. And I don’t really care right now. I’m excited about it.”

You can watch the entire press conference here or in the video at the top of this page.

Contributing: Heather Bosch, KIRO Newsradio

