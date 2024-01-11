Listen to Seattle Sports: Pete Carroll live momentarily
Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Bitter cold sweeps through Western WA, snow less likely

Jan 11, 2024, 7:40 AM | Updated: 9:31 am

Cold Seattle...

Cold temperatures have arrived in Western Washington. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

(Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


Ted Buehner -- KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

The coldest weather of the season is about to formally get underway. Colder air from the interior of western Canada has begun to spill out of the Fraser River Canyon into the north interior. This surge of colder air will work its way south through the rest of Western Washington through the day today and tonight.

This push of colder air will mix with present moisture and generate showers, starting first as rain and then changing to snow as temperatures fall through the day. North interior locations like Whatcom County and the San Juans will see this precipitation transition first. Locations further south like the northern Olympic Peninsula and into Snohomish County will experience this switch around midday.

Later this afternoon, rain showers from the Kitsap Peninsula across to King and Pierce counties will shift to snow showers. This process is expected to continue further south through the southwest interior this evening. Snow amounts should be light and vary from a dusting to perhaps a few inches in higher elevations. In the Cascades, another 4 to 8 inches of new snow is anticipated through tonight.

In Whatcom County, the outflow winds from the Fraser Canyon is expected to peak overnight tonight and Friday morning with speeds topping out at close to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Wind chills will drop well below zero.

Chris Sullivan: How to drive in the cold and snow

On Friday, a deep freeze will be in place with the colder air blanketing the region. High temperatures will struggle to reach the freezing mark and lows will fall down into the teens and 20s. Some wind-sheltered locations could have temperatures plunge into the single digits.

Earlier, it appeared the next opportunity for lowland snow would be Friday night and Saturday. Now, that incoming Pacific weather system appears to be more on track to head further south into Oregon and just the southwest interior has the best chance of light snow. If traveling to Portland and beyond, be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Otherwise, the rest of Western Washington will likely see some sunshine with more sub-freezing temperatures through the holiday weekend. By early next week, temperatures are anticipated to slowly moderate.

With the coldest weather of the season here, now is the time to prepare. At home, ensure water pipes are insulated indoors and out, and have plenty of food, water, and other provisions on hand. And remember, pets need preparedness too!

If you need to be on the road, be prepared for icy slippery conditions. Ensure your tires have good tread, carry items like a snow shovel and kitty litter for added traction, and have chains on board – it is state law.

Ted Buehner is KIRO Newsradio’s meteorologist

MyNorthwest Weather

Image: A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tow plow is seen in action on a snow...

Ted Buehner

Uncertainty of any snow in the lowlands, as blizzard hammers mountains

Is it finally time for the Western Washington lowlands to get its turn at getting some snow?

24 hours ago

cliff mass snow western washington...

Frank Sumrall

Cliff Mass: 8-10 inches of snow ‘possible’ this week after bomb cyclone

"It's going to be cold enough to snow. That we're sure about. So if there was precipitation, it would at least start to snow," the scientist said.

2 days ago

Image: A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tow plow is seen in action on a snow...

Bill Kaczaraba

The jury is still out when it comes to lowland snow this weekend in Western WA

Snow is always a big deal when we are talking about the lowlands of Western Washington. But, what we do know is that it's going to go sunny and cold this weekend.

2 days ago

blizzard drivers...

Micki Gamez

Drivers in mountains need to take extra precautions, be aware of citations

Some of the state's mountain passes could be closed during this week's storms and tire- and chain-restrictions will be in place on others.

3 days ago

Stevens snow...

Bill Kaczaraba

A big blast of winter comes howling into Western Washington

The weather this week will be quite active, with the mountains getting more much-needed snow while the lowlands become significantly colder by the end of the week.

3 days ago

rain winter weather...

Ted Buehner

Snow, cold snaps coming to mountains: Will Puget Sound see the same?

A Pacific weather system is expected to roll onshore, bringing rain and blustery conditions to the lowlands and long-awaited snow in the mountains.

7 days ago

Bitter cold sweeps through Western WA, snow less likely